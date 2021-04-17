More than a year after closing indefinitely, some Multnomah County Library branches will soon restart in-person services.
On June 1, the Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland libraries will reopen at a limited capacity. Computers, printers and public bathrooms will once again be available to the public. Even some in person browsing will be allowed, though there will be a 30 minute browsing limit. Online holds will continue to be an option at the reopened branches.
Though it’s hardly a return to pre-pandemic times, it’s a big step towards normalcy from one of the first major public institutions to close down last spring.
Portland libraries have been closed since March 2020. Since then, Multnomah County Library has been offering curbside pickup and managed to break its digital circulation record with 4 million checkouts, one of the 10 largest digital circulations worldwide.
Further reopening details and future updates can be found here.
