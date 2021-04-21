In 2013, Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the NSA—not only tipping off other countries to the intelligence value of zero-day exploits coming available on a burgeoning world market, but suggesting the U.S. tacitly approved of their use to spy on friends as well as enemies, sabotage adversaries, and surveil a nation’s own citizens. (Perlroth spent six weeks locked inside Arthur Sulzberger’s storage closet, poring through the Snowden leaks. Her assignment was to find out if the NSA was hacking data encryption; instead she found the agency was hacking around it—a bigger story that would send her trotting the globe for the next seven years.)