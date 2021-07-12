Book loving Portlanders, rejoice—Multnomah County Library is now moving toward a full reopening.
Starting tomorrow, the library will open a new branch each week until it’s fully reopened.
The Hillsdale Library is first on the the schedule. Some weeks, multiple branches will reopen, so that by August 24, all libraries will be fully operational.
“I’m proud of the new and innovative ways the library served this community during the pandemic,” Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke said in a press release. “But there’s nothing we have looked forward to more than opening those doors to serve people in person at every library.”
Though they will no longer be required, masks are still recommended. Time limits for browsing and using computers will be lifted. Appointments will no longer be required for holds pick ups, and all branches, except Central Library, will return to pre-pandemic hours.
Eight library branches are already open. Here’s the reopening schedule for the remaining branches:
July 13: Hillsdale Library
July 20: Fairview-Columbia Library, Troutdale Library
July 27: Hollywood Library, North Portland Library, Northwest Library, St. Johns Library
August 3: Belmont Library, Sellwood-Moreland Library
August 10: Central Library
August 24: Albina Library
