A Kids Co. Has Published a New Book About Parenting

A Kids Co., the Portland media startup behind books like A Kids Book About Systemic Racism, has published its first parenting book, 100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood. The book includes 100 different parent contributors representing various races, genders, socio-economic backgrounds, and experiences (each of whom wrote their own chapter).

“lf it takes a village to raise a child, then this book is that village for new parents trying to find their way in parenthood,” Jelani Memory, founder and CEO of A Kids Co. and a contributor to the book, stated in a press release. “Parents today deserve a book they can see themselves inside of, that represents them and their experiences.”

Contributors to 100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood include Dr. Becky Kennedy (a clinical psychologist and Instagram’s “Parenting Whisperer”), Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, singer/dancer/actor Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, a founding member of the Women’s March, and former NFL player Emmitt Smith.

According to A Kids Co., the book will offer everything from “guidance on what questions to ask your doctor from a board-certified pediatrician to advice on navigating screen time decisions from an NPR education writer, to thoughts on returning to work as a single parent from a recently divorced mom.”

The book is organized into several sections, namely, The Big Picture: Tough topics from approaching conversations around race and gender, to managing frustration and anger; The Baby: Practical advice and potential strategies for caring for your baby; Everyone Else: A guide to making informed decisions around community healthy boundaries; and You, Too: Prioritizing wellness as a parent to ensure you can show up in the best way for your family.

“This incredible book gives readers a succinct diversity of thought, so you can make your own choices on what works best for you and your new family—I wish I had something like this when I was a first-time parent!” said Shared Orly Marley, a contributor to the book.

More information about 100 Diverse Voices on Parenthood is available at https://akidsco.com/products/100-diverse-voices-on-parenthood.