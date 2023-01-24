The 2023 Oregon Book Awards Finalists Have Been Announced

While most people were awaiting this morning’s announcement of the 2023 Oscar contenders, fans of the written word—particularly those based in Oregon—were excited to learn who the nominees would be in a different competition: the Oregon Book Awards.

Today, Portland Literary Arts shared the list of finalists up for honor this year. Thirty-four Oregonians across seven genre categories were chosen by panels of judges based out of state, from a total of 202 submitted titles.

The nominees include Portlander Emme Lund, whose debut novel, The Boy with a Bird in His Chest, is up for the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction. The book is described as a modern coming-of-age story about love, grief and queerness. Another finalist in that category, Jon Raymond, also of Portland, who may be better known for his acclaimed screenwriting for films like First Cow, Meek’s Cutoff and the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce. His nominated work, Denial, is a futuristic thriller about climate change.

Local theatergoers will recognize the names of several finalists in the Drama category, including Sara Jean Accuardi, who is up for The Storyteller, a 95-minute play inspired by Shakespeare’s The Tempest about a teenager who’s lived off the grid her entire life, and E.M. Lewis, whose two-person drama Dorothy’s Dictionary, about a high school student and an ailing librarian, was recognized.

Winners will be announced live at the 2023 Oregon Book Awards Ceremony, hosted by Luke Burbank, on Monday, April 3, at Portland Center Stage at the Armory.

Here is a complete list of the finalists:

KEN KESEY AWARD FOR FICTION

Judges: Zinzi Clemmons, Jonathan Dee, Shruti Swamy

Sindya Bhanoo of Corvallis, Seeking Fortune Elsewhere: Stories (Catapult)

(Catapult) Cai Emmons of Eugene, Sinking Islands (Red Hen Press)

(Red Hen Press) Emme Lund of Portland, The Boy with a Bird in His Chest (Atria Books)

(Atria Books) Jon Raymond of Portland, Denial (Simon & Schuster)

(Simon & Schuster) Lidia Yuknavitch of Otis, Thrust (Riverhead Books)

STAFFORD/HALL AWARD FOR POETRY

Judges: Chen Chen, Lisa Olstein, Matthew Olzmann

Matthew Dickman of Portland, Husbandry (W.W. Norton & Co.)

(W.W. Norton & Co.) Michele Glazer of Portland, fretwork (University of Iowa Press)

(University of Iowa Press) Janice Lee of Portland, Separation Anxiety (CLASH Books)

(CLASH Books) Amy Miller of Ashland, Astronauts (Beloit Poetry Journal)

(Beloit Poetry Journal) Eric Tran of Portland, Mouth, Sugar, and Smoke (Diode Editions)

FRANCES FULLER VICTOR AWARD FOR GENERAL NONFICTION

Judges: Richard Panek, Kim Todd, Neal Thompson

Anita Hannig of Portland, The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America (Sourcebooks)

(Sourcebooks) Lauren Kessler of Eugene, Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home (Sourcebooks)

(Sourcebooks) Leah Sottile of Portland, When the Moon Turns to Blood (Twelve Books)

(Twelve Books) Deb Vanasse of Warrenton, Roar of the Sea: Treachery, Obsession, and Alaska’s Most Valuable Wildlife (West Margin Press)

(West Margin Press) David H. Wilson Jr. of Portland, Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country (University of Nebraska Press)

SARAH WINNEMUCCA AWARD FOR CREATIVE NONFICTION

Judges: Sloane Crosley, Christa Parravani, Mychal Denzel Smith

Laurie Easter of Williams, All the Leavings (OSU Press)

(OSU Press) Garrett Hongo of Eugene, The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo (Pantheon)

(Pantheon) Lora Lafayette of Portland, Possums Run Amok: A True Tale Told Slant (Mercuria Press)

(Mercuria Press) Casey Parks of Portland, Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery (Alfred A. Knopf)

(Alfred A. Knopf) Ann Stinson of Portland, The Ground at My Feet: Sustaining a Family and a Forest (OSU Press)

LESLIE BRADSHAW AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE & YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE

Judges: Mary Cronk Farrell, T. P. Jagger, Alex Sanchez

Waka T. Brown of West Linn, Dream, Annie, Dream (HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books)

(HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books) Jonathan Case of Silverton, Little Monarchs (Holiday House Publishing)

(Holiday House Publishing) Susan Hill Long of Portland, The Care and Keeping of Freddy (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)

(Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books) Jenn Reese of Portland, Every Bird a Prince (Macmillan/Henry Holt and Co.)

(Macmillan/Henry Holt and Co.) Sonja Thomas of Portland, Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence (Simon & Schuster/ Aladdin)

ELOISE JARVIS MCGRAW AWARD FOR CHILDREN’S LITERATURE

Judges: Erik Brooks, Carole Lindstrom, Cathryn Mercier

Zoey Abbott of Portland, Pig and Horse and the Something Scary (Abrams/Abrams Books for Young Readers)

(Abrams/Abrams Books for Young Readers) Cathy Camper of Portland, Arab Arab All Year Long! (Candlewick Press)

(Candlewick Press) Dane Liu of Portland, Friends Are Friends , Forever (Henry Holt and Co.)

(Henry Holt and Co.) Trudy Ludwig of Portland, Brave Every Day (Alfred A. Knopf/Knopf Books for Young Readers)

(Alfred A. Knopf/Knopf Books for Young Readers) Carrie Tillotson of Tigard, Counting to Bananas: A Mostly Rhyming Fruit Book (Flamingo Books/Penguin Young Readers)

ANGUS BOWMER AWARD FOR DRAMA

Judges: France-Luce Benson, Colette Freedman, Amina Henry

Sara Jean Accuardi of Portland, The Storyteller

E.M. Lewis of Monitor, Dorothy’s Dictionary

Rich Rubin of Portland, Russian Troll

C.S. Whitcomb of Wilsonville, Acting Counsel

SPECIAL AWARDS

In addition to recognizing the finest achievements of Oregon authors in several genres, Literary Arts recognizes individual contributions with the Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award, the Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award, and the C. E. S. Wood Award.

The Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award

Gary Miranda of Portland

The Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award