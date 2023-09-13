Portland Book Festival Announces Its 2023 Lineup of Authors

Literary Arts has announced the lineup of authors for the 2023 Portland Book Festival, which is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 stages in venues along the South Park Blocks.

“As we continue to move through these strange and troubling times, we look to stories to heal and unite us,” stated Andrew Proctor, executive director of Literary Arts, in a press release. “Portland Book Festival’s programming this year reaffirms and expands our commitment to community and invites a diverse, intergenerational audience to engage around literature in ways that inspire conversation, understanding, and joy.”

“In 2023, we are once again looking forward to bringing our communities together in downtown Portland for a celebration of literature and storytelling; from poetry to picture books, from science to science fiction, from imagined worlds to investigative journalism, there is something for every reader at Portland Book Festival,” added Amanda Bullock, senior artistic director of Literary Arts.

Among the authors attending are Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Chain-Gang All-Stars), Patrick deWitt (The Librarianist), Tim O’Brien (America Fantastica) and Curtis Sittenfeld (Romantic Comedy). The Portland authors who will be present include Breena Bard (Wildfire) and Joshua James Amberson (Staring Contest). WW took a look inside Bard’s new graphic novel in this week’s edition.

Tickets are available here. General admission passes are $15 in advance, $25 at the door (youth 17 and under, those with a valid high school ID, veterans and active military receive free general admission). $5 Arts for All passes are available.