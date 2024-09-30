BOLD Coffee & Books Opening in Goose Hollow

A new bookstore dedicated to selling books by and about people from marginalized and underrepresented communities is coming to the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

BOLD Coffee & Books will open in October at 1755 SW Jefferson St. It will serve Great North Coffee and also be an event space for book readings and writing classes.

It’s the project of couple Ali and Tim Shaw, who each both bring their own expertise. Ali Shaw has been a book editor for 20 years and is the founder of Indigo: Editing, Design & More. After two decades in the publishing industry, she is eager to uplift stories by and about people from underrepresented communities.

“It’s so incredibly white, cisgendered, abled and heterosexual, predominantly, in the book industry, both for people who make the decisions and the authors and characters that get represented,” she says.

But of course, these books do exist, especially in independent publishing, and Shaw is eager to highlight them.

Her husband Tim Shaw is an educator who has worked in public service for 20 years. “He’s just a die-hard advocate for them,” Ali Shaw says, and he is excited to create a safe space for young people to meet, learn and relax. The Shaws’ passion for BOLD Books is also informed by seeing their three adopted children regularly experience racism, stereotypes, education exclusion and denial of accommodations.

BOLD Coffee & Books will dedicate a minimum of 80% of its inventory and event calendar to books by and about people from marginalized and underrepresented communities. The store will offer educator discounts as well.

“We are here to support marginalized communities, whether in the form of books with representation, a safe place to meet or rest, or a great cup of coffee to give them energy for the good fight,” Tim Shaw says.

The grand opening will be the weekend of October 19-20.