Three Events to Attend at Portland Book Festival 2024

For the kiddos: Storytelling time! Come hear English and Spanish teacher Raquel MacKay read from her new bilingual picture book, I Hear a Búho. The Judy Cinema, 1000 SW Broadway, nwcts.org/the-judy. 10:30–10:50 am.

I Hear a Buho by Raquel MacKay (Scribble Kids Books)

Animals in novels: Authors Willy Vlautin and Julia Phillips discuss the appearance of mysterious creatures in their most recent novels, moderated by Stacy D. Flood. Vlautin’s The Horse centers on Al Ward, a quietly legendary songwriter living in the high desert of central Nevada. Aged by alcohol, loneliness and a canned soup diet, Al sees little point in going on until a blind horse wanders into his yard asking, it seems, for help. In Phillips’ Bear, Sam, a ferry boat driver, and Elena, a bartender, can’t seem to collectively pay the bills. One night, a bear shows up at their home. While Sam is terrified, Elena is intrigued. What can this bear, our animals, teach us? Portland Art Museum’s Miller Gallery, 1119 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. 11:30 am.

The Horse by Willy Vlautin (Harper Collins)

Deceit and dark humor: Writers Rachel Kushner and Danzy Senna will be in conversation with Mat Johnson (Invisible Things) to discuss the use of dark humor and deceit in their latest novels. Kushner’s Creation Lake follows a spy who infiltrates an anarchist ecoterrorist collective in France; Senna’s Colored Television follows Jane, a woman with the opportunity to help develop “the Jackie Robinson of biracial comedies” in Hollywood. Both novels are page-turning, not-to-be-missed books of the year. First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1126 SW Park Ave., uccportland.org. 3:15 pm.