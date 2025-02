We took a look at the top sellers from Powell’s, Literary Arts, Broadway Books and Annie Bloom’s Bookstore to see which books’ pages the city’s been flipping. Here are the top reads for February:

Reading the Waves by Lidia Yuknavitch (Penguin Random House)

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora (Penguin Random House)

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Courtesy of the author)

Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing)

5. The Edge of Water

by Olufunke Grace Bankole