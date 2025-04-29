Portland’s Top Reads: April

This month, we asked Literary Arts, Annie Bloom’s Books, Powell’s and Broadway Books what their No. 1 bestselling books were for the month of April. Here’s what we found out:

Literary Arts:

The Odyssey by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson

Yes, the one you read in your high school humanities class—well, maybe not the exact one, because this is the 2018 translation by Emily Wilson. To refresh: The 24-part epic poem follows Odysseus on his decadelong journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Trouble and contemplation ensue along the way.

Odyssey, translated by Emily Wilson (Norton, W. W. & Company, Inc.)

Annie Bloom’s Books and Powell’s:

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

The Hunger Games series has returned, again. This time it’s part two of the prequel, aka the backstory of how things became so full-blown awful and dystopian (spoiler alert: Look up and around).

Sunrise on the Reaping (Scholastic)

Broadway Books:

Tilt by Emma Pattee

Speaking of feel-good reads—this one comes to us from local author Emma Pattee and follows the nine-months-pregnant protagonist Annie as she finds herself shopping in IKEA when the big one hits, and the 24 hours that follow. Check out an excerpt from the book in last month’s WW, and more from Pattee about how Portland Public Schools buildings might fare (or fall) if (or when) the Cascadia subduction earthquake hits.