Louis C.K. Event Canceled Due to “Ticket Performance”

Louis C.K. has been canceled.

A Dec. 8 book tour event scheduled for the Newmark Theatre was quietly canceled last month due, in part, to “ticket performance considerations.” That’s according to Powell’s Books, the event’s presenter. Louis C.K. was scheduled to come to Portland in support of his debut novel, Ingram. Refunds went out to patrons when Powell’s called the event off in November.

The reason given on the event’s website was “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Jeremy Solly, spokesman for Powell’s, gives a slightly different answer.

“It was canceled due to standard programming logistics and ticket performance considerations,” Solly wrote in an email. “With 300-plus events a year, cancellations are rare but not unusual and typically relate to routine operational factors.”

The comedian performed three nights of standup at the Newmark Theatre on July 11–13 as part of his “Ridiculous” tour.

The Dec. 8 event was set to be a discussion of Ingram, a coming-of-age novel about a young drifter in working-class Texas named Ingram. His Dec. 6 and 7 book tour events in Los Angeles are still on, as is one in San Francisco on Dec. 12.