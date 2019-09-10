I've been very amused by truly every single turn this saga has taken. When making the series, I wanted to make sure that people knew I wasn't trying to be malicious or make fun of any person in particular. I was generally poking fun at the process. And I think a lot of TV shows and web series do the same thing that I'm doing, they're just not as bald about it. It's a little more evident in Los Angeles, but if you drive down the street, you will see, like, 500 billboards for [The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel]. And I'll be like, "They're kind of doing An Emmy for Megan thing, on a [bigger] scale." Like, I don't have Jeff Bezos' money, so I can't buy 500 billboards, but I bought one billboard. I don't really see any difference except that I'm being very up front with how I'm asking for it.