Ben Harkins' Deadpan Comedy Belies His Self-Described "Mystic Streak"

Like so many of us, be it vaporwave musicians sampling '80s hits, or nostalgic meme makers, Harkins is enamored with cultural detritus. His latest passion project is Dark Web Tonight, a "late-night video clip show from the black heart of the internet," which he co-presents with comic Kate Murphy every third Friday at Kickstand Comedy downtown. One of his great passions is public access television, the late-night domain of what Harkins calls "people who have no business being on television." His "favorite night of [his] life" involved watching public access TV in Pittsburgh when three guys come out in pharaoh crowns, preaching the gospel of their UFO religion.