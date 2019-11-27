Chris Johnson Wants to Become Portland Comedy's Next Hometown Hero

But when Johnson speaks about his ascent as a comic, it's almost with a shrug—what else would he be doing? Bernie Mac was a permanent fixture in the Johnson household growing up, alongside Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock and Wanda Sykes. His mother had a subscription to HBO's Def Comedy Jam and The Original Kings of Comedy on VHS. By the time Johnson went off to college and tried standup for himself at 19, it didn't matter that he bombed his second set.