Where Are They Now? Updates on Funniest 5 Alumni Who Have Left Portland.

Shane Torres, Class of 2013
Personal quote: "I think Ian Karmel and I's band, Captain Honey Butter and the Curvy Bullfrog, will be huge. It's rap rock and it's gonna be around forever."
Since moving to New York, Shane Torres has performed on Conan twice and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert once. In 2017, Comedy Central broadcast his half-hour comedy special and released his debut standup album, Established 1981.
Bri Pruett, Class of 2013
Personal quote: "Why don't you ask Ian Karmel for help?" —My parents
Bri Pruett left Portland for Glendale, Calif., in 2017. She co-hosts two comedy showcases, and recently penned her second article for Playboy, "It's Almost Halloween, and I'm Not Dressing Up as Goth Adele Anymore."
Amy Miller, Class of 2013
Personal quote: "Enjoy the journey, be kind to yourself, and don't forget to floss every day or your breath stinks."
Amy Miller is a full-time comedian and dog walker in L.A. Her Comedy Central set has been viewed millions of times, and she hosts the podcast Who's Your God? Miller is also a regular opener for Tom Segura and is still not homeless.
Sean Jordan, Class of 2014
Personal quote: "Be excellent to each other."
Now based in Los Angeles, Sean Jordan is a regular co-host of the podcast All Fantasy Everything with fellow former Portlander Ian Karmel. He released his comedy album The Buck Starts Here in April.
Curtis Cook, Class of 2014
Personal quote: "It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right. I hope you had the time of your life." —Green Day
Curtis Cook now lives in L.A. His standup featured on Comedy Central, and he wrote for and appeared on The Jim Jefferies Show. He's currently working on a script for Mystery Men 2 "despite repeatedly being told it will never see the light of day."
Alex Falcone, Class of 2015
Personal quote: "Live slow, die in your late 80s."
After taping a set for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this month, Alex Falcone decided he'll pack up and move to L.A. in December. He's also "gotten the most prestigious comedy job of all time: hosting part of a show for the Weather Channel."
JoAnn Schinderle, Class of 2017
Personal quote: "Success is my only motherfucking option, failure's not." —Eminem
After hosting Portland's second-longest-running standup showcase for four years, JoAnn Schinderle moved to L.A. last year. She released her comedy album Dark Jeans in August, then toured the album nationally while collecting feminine hygiene products for shelters. Schinderle returned to Portland this fall to work on Season 2 of Shrill.
Mohanad Elshieky, Class of 2018
Personal quote: "I may be 3,000 miles away, but I know someone in Portland is mispronouncing my name."
In August, Mohanad Elshieky made his national television debut with a set on Conan. He moved to New York in September to work as digital producer on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, and recently taped a set for Comedy Central. Says Elshieky, "All these things I have accomplished were based solely on my looks and had nothing to do with my talent."
Comments