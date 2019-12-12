Did you miss WW's Funniest Five showcase? Fear not. We have a highlight reel.
Every year, WW polls over 100 comedians, club owners, bookers and industry insiders on who they think the funniest people in Portland are at this moment. Last week, we invited this year's top five comics to perform sets at Revolution Hall.
There were jokes about Little Caesars pizza, crying in libraries, eating Tums milkshakes and getting horny for ghosts.
For those who couldn't make it, here were some of the highlights.
You can also watch the comedian's full sets here.
