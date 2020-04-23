Ian Karmel
Occupation: Comedian, writer for The Late Late Show With James Corden
Age: 35
City: Los Angeles
How many people do you live with? Roommate and fellow comedian Zak Toscani.
What have you been eating? I made a big soup. Outside of that, I've been alternating between delivery and just big, joyless salads, so I get vegetables.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? Romcoms, for the first time ever. Just a ton of romcoms. Music-wise, lots of old reggae for some reason. Also, I decided to try to get into Pearl Jam. It's kinda working!
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? I've been working a lot still so far. I'm sure that will change soon—then I'll find out which hobbies come back.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? I got really, really, really stoned and freestyle-rapped over a bunch of Pearl Jam songs. I was really feeling myself, too. I was thinking, "Dude, you're really good at this," while I was doing it.
When's the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? At the grocery store a couple days ago.
What's your secret to staying sane? I'm really good at being alone. I always have been. I'm very worried about everyone, but what's being asked of me to help—staying inside—has been very easy for me so far.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? I'm going to fly home to Portland, and I'm going to go out to dinner with my family. I hope they're all alive still.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? I like romcoms and Pearl Jam.
Comments