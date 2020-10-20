Very recently I was on Doug Benson's YouTube program, Getting Doug With High. And what they do, because of safety, is they send a car to your house. At the end of the show, I do a dab on camera. Cool. Then after the show, I do another dab. I'm cool. I'm trying to hang out with these Hollywood professionals. I don't do dabs in my home life. But I'm trying to fit in, so I do another dab. And I should have stayed there and hung out. But I was too nervous, so I left immediately. I get back into the fancy town car, and as this man was driving me back home, I threw up. And I am a person who knows they're going to throw up and is just like, "What is the most effective way I can do this?" So what your girl did—I am a fucking pro—I took the handkerchief I had on my head, and I put it on the seat next to me. I opened my purse. I dumped all the contents of my purse onto the handkerchief. I threw up effectively into my purse. Then I closed my purse and tied up all of the contents of my purse into the handkerchief like a bindlestiff.

I texted my boyfriend. I said, "Hey, I'm coming home in 20 minutes, get all of the cash in the apartment." I thought the fancy driver was going to tell Doug Benson that I had thrown up in his car and he would never drive for this show again. I was so high. My boyfriend came out and he gave me like $30 that I had stashed away. I said to the driver, "This is a tip." And he was like, "Thank you?"