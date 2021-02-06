Every year, Willamette Week finds the funniest five people in Portland. But it isn't enough to just read the list. This week on the Dive Podcast by Willamette Week, we sat down with the editor of the cover story, Andi Prewitt. We had some questions for Andi: "How did you find these comedians?" and "What makes the funniest person in Portland?" and "Why isn't it my friend Maggie, she's the funny one?!" She answers most of these questions.