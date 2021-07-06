As we set off on our journey, I imagined seeing a country in various phases of reopening. As Portlanders living in a city that maintained one of the longest-lasting lockdowns, it seemed any return to normalcy would be slow and gradual. Instead, what lay beyond the Oregon border was a country where the pandemic already seemed far in the rearview. I’m not sure if it was destiny or simply impatience, but one way or another, America was not missing out on another summer. Every town had just lifted their mask mandates, bars were full, and people were out.