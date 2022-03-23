Nine Comedy Showcases Worth Checking Out

The Comedy Corral

Julia Corral, whose many talents include being a master of high school reunion jokes, hosts this comedy extravaganza on two Thursdays each month. It’s so popular that Kate Willett (of Comedy Central, Netflix and Late Show fame) stopped by one time. This Thursday, the lineup includes this year’s Funniest Five winner, Bryan Bixby. The Lay Low Tavern, 6015 SE Powell Blvd., 503-774-4645, instagram.com/thecomedycorral. Next show 9 pm Thursday, March 24. Free.

Comedy: The Musical

Hosted by Chelsea Burns and 2022 Funniest Five honoree Jaren George, Comedy: The Musical mixes standup and musical theater to create an unconventional, irresistible subgenre. On the first and third Saturday of every month comedians tell jokes, improvisers riff on them in witty songs, and the audience goes along for the whole strange and wonderful ride. Their next show is the enticingly titled Comedy: The Musical ~ 80′s Hair Metal Edition. Cruzroom, 2314 NE Alberta St., 503-724-1581, facebook.com/comedythemusical. Next show 8 pm Saturday, March 26. $5.

Cruz Control Comedy

Rachelle Cochran isn’t just a host—she’s a rapper, singer, songwriter and model. Cruz Control Comedy, which she hosts with Rob Robbie, is your chance to see her in standup mode every Thursday. Cruzroom, 2314 NE Alberta St., 503-724-1581, facebook.com/comedythemusical. Next show 7:30 pm Thursday, March 24. Free.

Dark Web Tonight

Billed as “a standup variety show from the black heart of the internet,” Dark Web Tonight is hosted on the third Friday of the month by 2019′s Funniest Five winner, Ben Harkins, along with co-hosts Calaix and Noah Watson. You definitely can’t accuse them of lacking material. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com/dark-web-tonight. Next show 10 pm Friday, April 15. $5.

Dough

Pitched as a party-style approach to standup, Dough is hosted every Wednesday by Lance Edward, Thomas Lundy, Adam Pasi and Jake Silberman at (fittingly) Mississippi Pizza, which, incidentally, offers some of the most deliciously doughy breadsticks in Portland. Mississippi Pizza, 3552 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3231, mississippipizza.com. Next show 8 pm Wednesday, March 23.

Funny Jazz Talk

Another clever music-comedy combo pack. Every last Saturday of the month, Ross Passeck and James Hartenfeld host, serving up a mixture of standup, improv and more, all of it backed up by a live jazz band(!). Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com/funny-jazz-talk. Next show 10 pm Saturday, March 26. $10.

It’s Gonna Be Okay

For eight years, It’s Gonna Be Okay has made its home in the basement of Eastburn. It’s still going strong, with Lewis Sequiera hosting each Monday, (Also, Eastburn hosts an open mic every Wednesday.) Eastburn, 1800 E Burnside St., 503-236-2876, theeastburn.com. Next show 8 pm Monday, March 28. Free.

Sorry Not Sorry

Eliza Butler, Julia Corral and Marietje Hauprich host this women’s and POC-centric showcase every second Saturday. The April lineup will be headlined by Amanda Arnold and feature Jane Malone, Scott II and Madeline Moore. Leikam Brewing, 5812 E Burnside St., 503-477-4743, instagram.com/notsorryshow. Next show 8 pm Saturday, April 9. Free.

The Teacher Show: Comedy From the Classroom

Aside from being comics, what do Katie Nguyen, Rachel Aflleje, Todd Basil, Amanda Lynn Deal and Jaren George have in common? They’re all teachers! And they’re all part of The Teacher Show, hosted by veteran Grant High School teacher Don Gavitte. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., #203, 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. Next shows 7:30 pm Saturday, April 9 and 30. $15.

