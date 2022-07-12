“Anchorman” Star David Koechner Is Headlining Helium Comedy Club This Week

Comedian David Koechner, who is best known for the Anchorman films and The Office, is headed for Portland. From July 14 to July 16, Koechner will headline Helium Comedy Club.

On July 16, Koechner will also host a 90-minute trivia event for fans of The Office in character as Todd Packer, the fired Dunder Mifflin salesman last seen driving to Philadelphia to deliver cupcakes to Daryl (Craig Robinson) and Jim (John Krasinski). According to Helium, attendees will have the opportunity to compete for “mediocre prizes” and hear behind-the-scenes stories from Koechner.

A veteran of Chicago’s Second City Theater, Koechner’s wild career has taken him from a stint on Saturday Night Live to co-hosting the A&E reality show America’s Top Dog, on which five dogs and their handlers, typically one civilian team and four police K-9 teams, compete against each other. (He also made headlines in June when he was arrested for suspected drunk driving for the second time in five months.)

Koechner will probably be forever linked to Anchorman, in which he played sportscaster Champ Kind, who is obsessed with Ron Burgundy (the delusional newsman played by Will Ferrell). Racist, misogynistic, and predatory, Champ is one of the most vulgar creations in a 21st century American comedy—and a testament to Koechner’s ability to find grotesque humanity in his characters.

Champ arguably peaked in the 2013 sequel Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. In the film, Champ helms a bizarre sports program (which appears to be a nonstop montage of home runs) and opens a restaurant called Whammy Chicken, which actually serves fried bats (Champ claims that bats are “chicken of the cave”).

Tickets to see Koechner are available at Helium’s website.