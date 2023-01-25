Eight Comedy Showcases Worth Checking Out in 2023

Faded

Though vaguely linked to comedy nights of the same name in Denver and Los Angeles and featuring touring luminaries (Subhah Agarwal, Keith Johnson), Faded co-hosts Sean Jordan (WW’s Funniest Person of 2014) and Shain Brenden (the Portland Mercury’s Funniest Person of 2022) make the Nectar-sponsored monthly revue all their own. Migration Brewing, 3947 N Williams Ave., 971-254-9719. Next show 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 26. $15.

Giggles Gone Wild

An impeccably curated showcase of top Portland talents (Devi Kirsch, Noah Watson) and nationally acclaimed headliners (Inside Jokes star Simon Gibson, Pacific Northwest “grande dame of comedy” Susan Rice). Giggles Gone Wild hosts Rachelle Cochran, Hewitt Pagenstecher and Imani Denae bring the party to The Get Down each month and to the world via podcasts at youtube.com/@gigglesgonewildpdx. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B, instagram.com/gigglesgonewildpdx. Next show 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 25. $10.

It Gets Dark

Billed as “Portland’s darkest comedy show in Portland’s darkest place.” The venerable Shanghai Tunnel bar might not qualify, but the humor doled out by host Cait Chock and her sparkling guests (Beer Belly Laughs host Sagan Newham, WW’s Funniest Person 2022 winner Bryan Bixby) can run decidedly black. Shanghai Tunnel Bar, 211 SW Ankeny St., 503-220-4001, instagram.com/itgetsdarkcomedy. Next show 8 pm Friday, Feb. 17. $15.

Last Laugh Sunday

Last Laugh allmother Ta’Mara “F.I.Y.A.” Walker steadily built an audience around performers too often underrepresented within the local comedy circuit, and finally found her cavalcade a permanent home last year at Strawberry Pickle’s blacklit dance club. While F.I.Y.A. emcees the evening’s musical acts, longtime host Ikes Chambers supports a sparkling selection of comedians (Joshua Drury, Debbie Wooten, Eric Island) drawn from all sides of an ever-growing local community. Rainbow City, 301 NW 4th Ave., 971-212-2097, instagram.com/lastlaughsunday. Next show 8 pm Sunday, Jan. 29. $10/$15 at door.

Pass the Mic

The latest regular event from the peerless promoters of Kickstand Comedy. Chris Hudson and Imani Denae stock the foyer of boutique hostel Lolo Pass with up-and-coming yuksters testing out material as both performers and audience members fill out PTM Punch Cards to win drinks and such prizes as top billing for future shows. Lolo Pass, 1616 E Burnside St., 503-908-3074, kickstandcomedy.org. Next show 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 26. Free.

Suki’s Mic

Among the very first bars to open up their mic in a mid-’90s Portland ordinarily closed to young talent, Suki’s became a justly beloved proving ground for generations (Shane Torres, Ian Karmel, Ron Funches) of local comics honing their craft before the budget motel lounge’s famously tough crowds. Recently rebooted after a few years’ fitful retirement, this current Creecy Brothers-helmed iteration continues the raucous tradition of blending the funny ha-ha with funny weird. Suki’s, 2401 SW 4th Ave., 503-226-1181, facebook.com/sukisbar. Next show 9 pm Tuesday, Jan. 31. Free.

World’s Hottest Goss

A supra-luxe cinema hidden between a tire center and The Velvet Rope, the foreign apartment-styled Studio One Theaters have never made a lick of sense. But where better to appreciate the whip-smart absurdities of World’s Hottest Goss than a posh movie house lobby’s wine bar? Each week, “silly little guys with big secrets” James Hartenfeld and Clancy Kramer engage a cadre of Puddletown’s funniest folk. Studio One Theaters, 3945 SE Powell Blvd., 971-271-8142, instagram.com/worldshottestgoss. Next show 8:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 29. Free.

UnderBar Open Mic Night

A loud and proud speakeasy burbling beneath the Uptown Village neighborhood of our ever up-and-coming northern neighbors, UnderBar regularly delights LGBTQ crowds with spotlight events like next month’s inaugural Vancouver’s Funniest Comedian competition, while the open mic hosted by S.F. expat Juan Duran and Second City vet Amanda Lynn Deal has spent years topping from the bottom. UnderBar, 1701 1/2 Broadway St., Vancouver, Wash., 360-258-1146, underbar.pub/events/open-mic-night-1-bgfrr-t4w9t. Next show 8 pm Wednesday, Feb. 16. Free.