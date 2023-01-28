Julia Corral Says Men Can Be Funny, Too

Every year, Portland’s comedy community votes to determine the city’s funniest comedians working today. (And an audience watches their sets—the sold-out show was last night, but expect video later this week.)

This year’s list is a kind of cultural pivot from last year’s list, which was exclusively men. This year, Portland’s Funniest Five is far more diverse than in years past, but not just in terms of race and gender (thank fuck), but also the material they perform—which uniquely represents each of their singular points of view. Portland’s homogenous reputation needs a good reset, and this week’s cover package features a few of the comics pushing the power button.

Today I’m chatting with Julia Corral, one of the comedians featured in our Funniest Five lineup. We’ll chat about representation in the comedy scene, comedy career goals, and which funny Portlanders we can expect to see on lists to come.

Listen on Spotify.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

Listen on Google Podcasts.