The Gene-ial Spirit of Eugene Mirman

Eugene Mirman, famed comedian and voice actor of Gene Belcher in Bob’s Burgers, will be bringing his An Evening of Whimsy and Mild Grievances tour to Aladdin Theater on Saturday, Sept. 7. After testing out new material around Boston for the past year, Mirman is ready to bring his intelligent and quirky humor back to the stage.

“To me, it’s very exciting to get back on the road and do stand up again,” Mirman says. “I love the cities I’m going to. I used to travel every week or so for much of my life to different places doing standup. I have friends in all these cities that I’m excited to see.”

Mirman will be performing a whole new set across his six show tour in preparation for a recorded project. “I hope to record a new album or special sometime in the next year or so and thought I would start doing shows and stand up again,” Mirman says. “It won’t be stuff that people up there [in Oregon] would’ve heard because they’re probably not at a small club in Boston.”

Mirman specializes in situational and observational humor, often telling stories from his life in a sarcastic yet endearing tone that aids the viewer in understanding the ridiculousness of some of his tales. He also uses props to better punctuate the ends of jokes. For example, instead of just saying he secretly hung up parodies of “employees must wash hands signs” in various bathrooms, he’ll go ahead and bring out said signs for the audience to see.

While Mirman has been doing standup for 30 years, he is also largely renowned as the voice of the musical middlechild Gene Belcher in Bob’s Burgers. Those familiar with Mirman’s role in the Fox hit won’t find themselves alienated by Mirman’s comedy, and may even spot some similarities between Mirman and the character.

“Largely the reaction is ‘Oh my God, that’s if Gene grew up,’” Mirman says. “We were all cast on Bob’s for our sensibility and tone. Though, obviously I’m not an 11 year old and I can’t play music, I hope people enjoy it. I’m not trying to trick anyone.”

“It’s not like I was in a horror movie and they come to see my standup and they’re like ‘This isn’t scary at all!” Mirman adds.

SEE IT: Eugene Mirman’s “An Evening of Whimsy and Mild Grievances” tour at Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave, 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. Sept. 7. $39.50, all ages.