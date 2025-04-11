Comedy Wrestling Show Punchlines & Pile Drivers Returns

Like an indie, absurdist WrestleMania, Punchlines & Pile Drivers is an improvised comedy wrestling show happening at Curious Comedy Theater next weekend. Portland’s Funniest Person Ally J. Ward will host the April 18 show, which is scheduled to coincide with the actual WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas.

“Even if you’re not a wrestling fan, you’ll love this show,” Ward says. “If you are a wrestling fan, you’ll really love this show. It’s silly. It’s absurd.”

Punchlines & Pile Drivers takes all of the fanfare and theatrics of wrestling and combines it with roast-style comedy. That means there’s no physical wrestling and no formal stand-up comedy sets. Instead, fans can expect to watch the five wrestlers do promo battles against each other in character—uttering their catchphrases, wearing costumes and talking tons of smack to their opponents.

Competing for the title of Punchlines & Pile Drivers World Champion will be Mo Squito (motto: “fly like a butterfly, suck like a mosquito”), The Devil, Bad Baby and Janitor James. Poop Man (James Hartenfeld) will be defending his world championship belt against those foes. Ward serves as the wrestling commissioner, facilitating the matchups.

Fan participation is a must, so Ward encourages attendees to make signs for their favorite wrestler, wear costumes or bring rolls of toilet paper or streamers to throw around. The crowd gets really into it, booing, cheering and chanting. There are guest judges, but audiences also help decide who gets the belt at the end of the night.

Punchlines & Pile Drivers happens twice a year so whoever reigns supreme on April 18 will hold onto the world championship title until the next show in October.

“It’s the most prestigious title in comedy wrestling,” Ward says. “According to me.”

SEE IT: Punchlines & Pile Drivers at Curious Comedy Theater’s Annex, 5225 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org/shows. 7:30 pm Friday, April 18. $12 in advance, $15 at the door.