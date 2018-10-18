I thought of the idea that the space keeps reducing and reducing until the dancers have only got a very tiny amount of space, and basically the space runs out and the time runs out. One of the things that came later in the process was the idea of having one dancer nude and one dancer clothed, which came from wanting them to exist in very different worlds. And when we tried that in-studio, I could see that Lilian has such a confident way of moving that it presented the female body in a very normal sort of working way.