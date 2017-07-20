August, 29th
Imagine Portland's best pizza and pie all in one place.
Stop dreaming: It's real—and back for a second round due to popular demand.
Willamette Week will showcase nine of Portland's hottest pie makers, giving you the chance to sample and vote on your favorite, without taking more than 40 steps. Enjoy music by Le'Mix and beer by Ecliptic Brewing. Wristband proceeds benefit Village Gardens.
Chefs Include
Pizza:
Baby Doll / Ex Novo / East Glisan / Pizza Jerk / Ranch / Via Chicago
Pie:
PIE vs. PIE / New Seasons Market
Music
Le'Mix
The Details
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Ecliptic Brewing
825 N Cook Street
BUY TICKETS HERE: Bit.ly/Pieharder
$27
All Ages
$2 of each wristband purchased goes directly to Village Gardens.
Village Gardens brings a spirit of hope to the people by growing and sharing healthy food, learning and teaching skills, and empowering community leadership.
FAQ
Q: What is included with my ticket?
A: Your ticket includes: pizza and pie samples from each chef + $2 Village Gardens Benefit + Fun!
Q: Can I bring my kids?
A: Yes. This event is friendly for all ages. Guests over 21 will be able to purchase beer from Ecliptic Brewing. Non-alcoholic beverage options will also be available.
Q: Is beer included in my ticket price?
A: No, beer is available for purchase from Ecliptic Brewing for happy hour prices.
Q: Is this outside? What if it rains?
A: The event will happen rain or shine.
Q: I can't come anymore! Can I get my money back?
A: Refunds won't be honored, but your ticket is transferable. Feel free to print out your tickets and give them to a friend. Please contact events@wweek.com with related questions.
Q: Where do I park?
A: Please take public transportation, walk, bike, skate or carpool to this event if you can. If you can't, street parking is ample in the North Cook Street area. (check signs for hourly limits)
Q: So what's the Public Transportation Situation?
• Click here for all nearby TriMet stops
Q: Can I bring my pets?
A: Service animals will be allowed, but please leave all other non-humans at home.
Q: My business would make a great sponsor of this event. Is there still room to have a table or booth?
A: Yes! Please contact seaton@wweek.com with sponsorship inquiries.
Q: I actually work for a media outlet and I'd like to cover the event. Can I get a press pass?
A: Maybe! Please contact seaton@wweek.com with press inquiries.
Thank you event partners: Provvista Specialty Foods, New Seasons Market, Village Gardens, Baby Doll, Ex Novo, East Glisan, Pizza Jerk, Ranch, Via Chicago, and Ecliptic Brewing!
Can't wait until Pie Harder? All new diners receive $10 off their first order of $30 or more on trycaviar.com with the code: CAVIARPIE
Comments