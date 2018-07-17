Wednesday, July 18
Danny Lyon
Over his four-decade career, Danny Lyon used film and photography to advocate for the marginalized. Portland experimental filmmaker Vanessa Renwick will host a Q&A with Lyon after a screening of two of his short films that offer empathetic profiles of inmates in U.S. prisons. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $10.
Portland's Funniest Person Contest Finals
After weeks of preliminary rounds, there are 12 standup comics left in Helium Comedy's annual competition. In the final round, there will be sets from comedians who have placed at the top of WW's annual comedy poll and newcomers with carefully honed material. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm. $20. 21+.
Thursday, July 19
Facs and Flasher
Released last month, Flasher's Constant Image is filled with catchy New Wave that's a perfect pairing for the angular post-punk of Chicago trio Facs. The local support for the doubleheader is also an ideal match—a DJ set of New Wave and dance punk from trio Strange Babes. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.
Portland Queer Comedy Festival
For the second year in a row, Portland Queer Comedy Festival has put together a lineup of the funniest national and local queer and allied comedians. There will be live podcast tapings, improv and tons of standup showcases. Crush Bar, 1400 SE Morrison St., portlandqueercomedyfestival.com. Through July 22. $20-$95.
Friday, July 20
Cathedral Park Jazz Festival
One weekend out of the summer, Jazz Society of Oregon throws a jazz festival under the St. Johns Bridge that's comparable to a night out on Bourbon Street. Cathedral Park, jazzoregon.com. 5 pm. Through July 22. Free.
Philip's Glass Menagerie
Director Philip Cuomo's riff on The Glass Menagerie uses a blend of clowning and Philip Glass music to create delightful, good-natured nonsense. After the show was workshopped at Fertile Ground earlier this year, it's getting its full premiere during the last weekend of Summerfest. CoHo Theater, 2257 NW Raleigh St., cohoproductions.org. 8 pm. July 19-22. $20.
Saturday, July 21
PDX Pop Now
Every year, PDX Pop Now books a wonderfully weird mix of some of the city's most interesting bands in almost every genre. Since there's no MusicfestNW or Project Pabst this year, expect the energy level to be even higher than usual. AudioCinema, 226 SE Madison St., pdxpopnow.com. Noon. Through July 22. Free. All ages.
King Princess
After Harry Styles tweeted one of her lyrics earlier this year, King Princess' soulful pop was catapulted into the mainstream. Helmed by her husky, effortlessly divine voice, King Princess' debut EP, Make My Bed, is a beacon for sapphic young women struggling to find authentic representation in pop music. Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 8 pm. Sold out. 21+.
Sunday, July 22
Vertigo in 70 mm
Hitchcock's mind-fucking stalker flick is transfixing in any format. On wide-format film, it's bound to be mind blowing. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 2 and 6 pm. Opens July 21. $12.
Sit, Stay, Slay!
Portland has an abundance of drag shows, but very few allow you to bring your dog. For this benefit show for Family Dogs New Life Shelter, you can bring along your pup and watch performances by queen-and-canine duos, including Delta Flyer and Stormy Spaniels. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., whiteowlsocialclub.com. 6 pm. Free. 21+.
Monday, July 23
Jaws
Now that the first heat wave of summer is here, there's no better time for your yearly viewing of Steven Spielberg's classic to remind you why you should be afraid to go swimming. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., mcmenamins.com/mission-theater. 8 pm. Also showing July 21 and 24. $4.
Porochista Khakpour
In her new memoir, aptly named Sick Porochista Khakpour challenges the medical establishment and traditional narratives of illness. She'll be joined in conversation by authors Leni Zumas, Cari Luna, Janice Lee and Karen Russell. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm. Free.
Tuesday, July 24
Creed Bratton
Before he played a fictional version of himself on The Office, Creed Bratton was a flower child folk-rocker. His new tour, CBD: Creed Bratton Drug, promises to combine those two personas into one musical and comedy show. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., hawthornetheatre.com. 8 pm. $20 advance, $23 day of show. All ages.
Snow Tha Product
On "Myself," Snow Tha Product's new single with fellow poptimist rapper DRAM, the West Coast MC makes it clear that she's done being overlooked—released eight mixtapes and seven years into Snow's career, "Myself" is a feel-good, fuck-all anthem. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 7 pm. $18. All ages.
