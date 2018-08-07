Formerly playing heavy, apocalyptic near-metal as Muscle and Marrow, Kira Clark and Keith McGraw are debuting a lighter synth project, So Sensitive. It's their farewell show before moving to New York, but at least they're going out in style—all three duos in this local lineup have their own take on brooding pop. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8:30 pm, $8. 21+.