Wednesday, Aug. 8
Chanti Darling
Chanti Darling's shows always feel like a celebration, but this show, marking the release of the Portland group's debut album, should be a real party. RNB Vol. 1 uses bombastic, throwback R&B to create a vision of the future that's guided by inclusivity and intimacy. Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.
So Sensitive
Formerly playing heavy, apocalyptic near-metal as Muscle and Marrow, Kira Clark and Keith McGraw are debuting a lighter synth project, So Sensitive. It's their farewell show before moving to New York, but at least they're going out in style—all three duos in this local lineup have their own take on brooding pop. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8:30 pm, $8. 21+.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Michelle Wolf
The fearless New York comic enraged Trumpistas at the controversial 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, so imagine just how real she'll get in front of a friendly, sold-out Portland audience. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7 pm. Sold out. 21+.
Godzilla
It's hard to think of a better venue for a Godzilla screening than a rooftop overlooking the city. NW Film Center is showing the black-and-white Japanese original as part of its Top Down: Rooftop Cinema series. PSU Parking Structure 2, Southwest Broadway and Mill Street, nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $10.
Friday, Aug. 10
Shabazz Palaces
Shabazz Palaces' glittery, sci-fi-themed Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star was one of the most luxurious and far-out rap albums released last year. Plus, they're from Seattle, so this almost counts as a hometown show. Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 8 pm. $20. 21+.
Beach House
Beach House's latest album, 7, gives the duo's hypnotic dream-pop lullabies a much darker hue than ever before, with Victoria Legrand's reverberating vocals taking on an even eerier affect. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 8 pm. $37.50-$45.25. All ages.
Saturday, Aug. 11
KBOO Block Party
Portland radio institution KBOO is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a free block party, food, games and a music lineup as diverse as its programming, including rap vet Mic Crenshaw, funky DJ Deena Bee and norteno ensemble Los Supremos de los Hermanos Flores. Southeast 8th Avenue between Ankeny and Ash streets, facebook.com/kbooradio. Noon. Free.
Stumptown Improv Festival
Every year, Stumptown Improv hosts a marathon of impromptu performances from some of the best off-the-cuff talent in Portland. The third night of the festival includes veteran troupes from across the country. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., stumptownimprov.org. 7 pm. Starts Aug. 9. $15-$90.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Deafheaven
The most divisive band in metal for five years running, Deafheaven somehow continues to squeeze loads of pathos and catharsis out of their music. Their new album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, is full of alt-rock guitar solos and their signature bittersweet melodies. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 21+.
India Festival
In an effort to enhance Indian cultural awareness and to celebrate India's Independence Day, the India Cultural Association wants you to enjoy food, music and entertainment from its culture for free. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 751 SW 6th Ave., icaportland.org. 11 am. Free.
Monday, Aug. 13
Death Becomes Her
Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn fight to the death over Bruce Willis in this ludicrously fun 1992 black comedy fantasy. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., missiontheaterpdx.com. 5:30 and 8:30 pm. $4.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
In Shakespeare's beguiling comedy, complete strangers fall in and out of love thanks to some meddling fairies. And in Anonymous Theater's treatment, the actors have truly never met, either—the play is cast in secret, and performers deliver their first lines from the audience. The Gerding Theater at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., anonymoustheater.org. 7 p.m. $35-$60.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Ken Jennings
After famously dominating Jeopardy! in 2004, Ken Jennings has mostly spent the intervening years telling dad jokes on Twitter. His new book, Planet Funny, is an exploration of comedy's ascendance throughout history, breaking down everything from Sumerian fart jokes to the pacing of The Simpsons. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm.
Tuesday Fun Run
This fun run raises money for your bar tab. For every lap, get a buck off a beer at Zoiglhaus. Trainers from Antochi Fitness will guide participants huffing it along the 2.5k route that ends at the brewery, where an extended happy hour awaits. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 SE 92nd Ave., zoiglhaus.com. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free.
Comments