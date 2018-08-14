Wednesday, Aug. 15
Amen Dunes
Damon McMahon's breakthrough was a decade in the making. On Freedom, the esoteric psych folk of past Amen Dunes albums has blossomed into expansive, dance-friendly ballads powered by McMahon's manic voice. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. Sold out. 21+.
Movies at Dusk: Big Trouble in Little China
After a magical emperor with a thing for green-eyed women decides to kidnap himself a pair, a sarcastic Kurt Russell swoops in to save the day in his big rig. The beloved '80s action comedy screens on Pix's courtyard-turned-beer garden. Pix Pâtisserie, 2225 E Burnside St., pixpatisserie.com. 7 pm. $5 food-drink purchase requested.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Annihilation and Ex Machina
Director Alex Garland made two of the most unsettling sci-fi movies of the decade—Ex Machina, an unsentimental slow burner about AI, and Annihilation, about a group of scientists on an ill-fated expedition. The doubleheader highlights OMSI's Sci-Fi Film Fest. OMSI Empirical Theater, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 6:30 and 8:30 pm. $7 per movie, $30 festival pass.
Portland Pun Slam
At this touring "pun slam," participants must improvise puns based on prompts before being judged by selected audience members. Anyone is allowed to compete, so bring your embarrassing dad. ComedySportz, 1963 NW Kearney St., portlandcomedy.com. 8 pm. $10.
Friday, Aug. 17
Sávila
Reigning Best New Band winners Sávila are finally releasing their debut album, and it was worth the wait. Full of otherworldly guitar riffs, Latin rhythms and mystical vocals, the eponymous album is as trance-inducing as it is danceable. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth St., polarishall.com. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 21+.
Willamette Country Music Festival
Experience some culture shock at Oregon's premier country music summit. Headliners range from Eric Church (who's damn good) to, uh, Kid Rock. 36866 Highway 228, Brownsville, Ore., willamettecountrymusicfestival.com. Through Aug. 19. $100. All ages.
Saturday, Aug. 18
All Together Festival
Every year, Portland's Tender Loving Empire puts together a compilation of songs from the label's deep local roster. The diverse lineup for this year's free festival to celebrate the release jumps from the bold folk of Luz Elena Mendoza to R&B maximalists Chanti Darling. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., alltogetherfestival.com. 2 pm. Free. 21+.
Green Hop Fest Block Party
Woodlawn's Green Hop claims to be the world's only rap-themed cannabis dispensary, and it's throwing a block party worthy of that distinction. Underground legends Dead Prez headline a musical lineup that includes a slew of local MCs. Green Hop, 5515 NE 16th Ave., gogreenhop.com. Noon-10 pm. 21+.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Roxy Astor
You've seen GLOW, but Tracee Meltzer lived it. The Washington native wrestled as goody-goody socialite Roxy Astor in the campy cult classic that inspired the Netflix hit, and she's coming to Portland for three days to teach a series of wrestling-adjacent workshops. Afterglow Aerial Arts, 1829 NE Alberta St., afterglowaerialarts.com. 5-7 pm. $25.
Haywire 24-Hour Play Showcase
Watch what happens when little more than Red Bull, nicotine and perseverance fuels the making of a play. Four pairs of writers will pull an all-nighter creating original scripts, then actors and directors bring them to life hours later. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., curiouscomedy.org. 8 pm. $10.
Monday, Aug. 20
Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives
A dying man is visited by the ghosts of his wife and son as he reminisces about life in this languid, stylistic modern classic from Thailand. It'll be shown here in 35 mm. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $5-$9.
A Bollywood Dream
This two-hour dance show re-creates scenes from '90s Bollywood movies before transforming into a giant party for all in attendance. The storyline will be told through the choreography of the Jai Ho troupe with live music. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm. $30.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Parker Posse: A Parker Posey Themed Drag Show
From her breakout role as a high school bully in Dazed in Confused to the neurotic Weimaraner owner in Best in Show, Parker Posey has gained a dedicated following—enough to inspire a whole drag show. Crush Bar, 1400 SW Morrison St., crushbar.com. 8:30 pm. Sold out. Through Aug. 22. $7-$40.
Fade to Light
One of Portland's best annual fashion events is a multimedia extravaganza incorporating videos, choreography, live music, and apparel from Project Runway winners and alumni from the Art Institute of Portland. Crystal Ballroom 1332 W Burnside St., fadetolight.net. 6:30 pm. Through Aug. 22. $17-$65. All ages.
