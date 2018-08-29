We may never get over Prince's death. We can, however, celebrate his influence and general existence with every chance presented, which is essentially why his most famous backing band, the Revolution, decided to get back together. Their last stop in Portland included both sweaty funk workouts and emotional sing-alongs, and it should be no different here. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $35-$40. 21+.