Wednesday, Aug. 29
Dolphin Midwives
Sage Fischer, aka Dolphin Midwives, has curated a lineup of local, femme experimental musicians that ranges from Mulva Maysis' feedback-heavy noodling, Amenta Abioto's danceable electro R&B and Fischer's lush harp playing. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8:30 pm. $8. 21+.
Bit Brigade performs The Legend of Zelda
Watching other people play video games is usually pretty boring. Not here. As a gamer attempts to speedrun through the original NES Zelda live onstage, a band performs rock covers of the game's iconic soundtrack behind them, creating a strange, transfixing sense of high-wire tension. High Water Mark Lounge, 6800 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., highwatermarklounge.com. 7 pm. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Cat-Chella
For the second year in a row, some of Portland's most blistering post-punk bands—including gloomy vets the Prids—are hosting a benefit show for PAW Team, which provides free veterinary care for the pets of people who are homeless or living in extreme poverty. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8 pm. $10. 21+.
Festival of Dankness Roadshow
Modern Times has rounded up some of the hoppiest, heaviest special brews from around the country for this special event. The tap list is heavy on IPAs, but there will also be a few curve balls, including a rice lager and a pastry stout. Modern Times, 630 SE Belmont St., moderntimesbeer.com. Tasting room hours
11 am-midnight.
Friday, Aug. 31
The Revolution
We may never get over Prince's death. We can, however, celebrate his influence and general existence with every chance presented, which is essentially why his most famous backing band, the Revolution, decided to get back together. Their last stop in Portland included both sweaty funk workouts and emotional sing-alongs, and it should be no different here. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $35-$40. 21+.
Oregon Symphony at the Zoo
The Oregon Symphony kicks off its season at the zoo's outdoor amphitheater with a selection of those classical standards you can hum but can't name. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, zooconcerts.com. 7 pm. $35. All ages.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Let's Eat Grandma
With their new album, I'm All Ears, Let's Eat Grandma has created an ever-evolving utopia where everyone gets to dance to their own beat. The British duo's electro-pop sound is both cutting-edge and nostalgic at the same time. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 21+.
Deathlist
As Deathlist, Jenny Logan exorcises personal demons through raw, haunting post-punk. Her brand new EP, Try, features the Summer Cannibals bassist's starkest, tightest songwriting yet. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 N Killingsworth St., turnturnturnpdx.com. 8 pm. 21+.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Margaret Cho
The personal and the political constantly collide in Margaret Cho's comedy. It'll be no different with her Fresh Off the Bloat tour, in which she's likely to skewer everything from show business's sexual predators to the whitewashing of Asian-Americans in Hollywood. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 pm. $30-$38. 21+.
Tour de Lab
Lucky Lab hosts Tour de Lab with two bicycle courses: the Big Dog (45 miles) and the Puppy Dog (18 miles). Each features pub visits along the way. Once you're done, refuel with a hot dog buffet and more beer back at Lucky Lab. Lucky Labrador Brew Pub, 915 SE Hawthorne Blvd., eventsbyaxiom.com/tourdelab. Registration opens 8 am. $30-$50.
Monday, Sept. 3
Raiders of the Lost Ark
It's the blockbuster that made archaeology sexy. Harrison Ford fights off fascists and snakes in a continent-jumping journey to track down the Ark of the Covenant. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 Glisan St., mcmenamins.com/mission-theater. 2:30, 5:30 and 8:30 pm. Multiple showtimes Sept. 4, 5, 8 and 9. $2-$4.
Music Millennium Sidewalk Sale
Every year, Portland's oldest record store hauls crates of its CDs and vinyl out along Burnside and sells them at a massive discount, so you can stock up on everything from Kanye to the Stones on the cheap. Music Millennium, 3158 E Burnside St., musicmillennium.com. 10 am-7 pm. Starts Aug. 31.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
B-Movie Bingo: For Your Height Only
You'll never watch a James Bond movie the same way again after seeing this dubbed little-person spy film from the Philippines. Weng Weng 003 1⁄2 is a 2-foot-9 martial arts master who must take down trained assassins and ninjas by jump kicking them in the knees. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $7-$9.
I Wanna Be Well
At the height of the AIDS crisis, Gregg Bordowitz dropped out of art school to create guerrilla art installations aimed at raising awareness. He's since exhibited at such lofty institutions as the Tate Modern, but his show at Reed's campus gallery will be the artist's first major retrospective. Reed College Cooley Gallery, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., reed.edu/gallery. Noon-5 pm. Through Oct. 21. Free.
