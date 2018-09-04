Wednesday, Sept. 5
Orchestra Becomes Radicalized
Helmed by Y La Bamba drummer John Niekrasz, Orchestra Becomes Radicalized is a sprawling collective of Portland indie and folk musicians, plus a few visual artists and an experimental filmmaker. Its newest composition tackles an ambitious subject—how to exist under totalitarian rule. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8:30 pm. $8 advance, $10 day of show. 21+.
The Old Town Comedy Show
More than two years after launching a successful standup showcase in Seattle, organizers behind the Central Comedy Show bring a spinoff to Portland. The Old Town Comedy Show debuts with featured performer Amy Miller. Paris Theatre, 6 SW 3rd Ave., theparispdx.com. 8 pm. $15. 21+.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Momoland
Last year, Portland designer Momo Pixel blew up the internet with Hair Nah, an 8-bit video game inspired by strangers' incessant need to touch her hair. Now she's transforming the city's pre-eminent arcade into a pixelated playground, complete with an augmented-reality game, an anime-themed art show, and the debut of Hair Nah in an old-school standup cabinet machine. Ground Kontrol, 115 NW 5th Ave., groundkontrol.com. 7 pm. $10. 21+.
TBA Festival Opening Night
This year's Time-Based Arts Festival kicks off with a dance off. Dancers are set to compete in the styles of break dance, hip-hop, house and more—after a winner is named, you're invited to pop, vogue and waack along with them. Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, 15 NE Hancock St., pica.org. 8 pm. Free.
Friday, Sept. 7
Turbulence: A Dance Party at a Plane in the Woods
So there's a dude in the forest outside Hillsboro who lives in a plane—an actual, retired Boeing 747. And for some reason, he's inviting the public over for a rave. You can't dance inside the plane, but there will be tours. Make sure to take photos, or you won't believe it happened the next day. 15270 SW Holly Hill Road, Hillsboro. 7 pm. $30.
Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert
Mozart, Schmozart. You want orchestral music that really bangs? Tonight, the Oregon Symphony performs John Williams' epic OG Star Wars score live. Just try not to headbang during "The Imperial March." Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com/arlene-schnitzer-concert-hall. 7:30 pm. $40-$115.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Rose City Comic Con
Join fellow nerds—sorry, "pop-culture enthusiasts"—at Oregon's largest geek gathering. Celebrity guests include Ralph Macchio, Billy Zabka and Val friggin' Kilmer. Maybe we'll finally get that Karate Kid-Top Gun crossover we've all been waiting for. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., rosecitycomiccon.com. 1 pm. $10-$190.
PotLandia's 1st Annual Canna-Comedy Event
Getting high and watching cat videos is funny enough. Getting high and watching equally stoned standups will leave your ribs hurting for days. And when one of those comics is Portland's Adam Pasi, a onetime WW Funniest Five poll winner, you might never recover. NW Cannabis Club, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., nwcannabismarket.com. 7 pm. $20.
Sunday, Sept. 9
SlutWalk
All ages and genders are welcome at the seventh annual SlutWalk Portland, a peaceful demonstration in which scantily clad protesters call for an end to rape culture and sexualized violence. South Park Blocks, Southwest Park Avenue and Salmon Street, facebook.com/SlutwalkPDX. 3 pm. Free.
Cut Copy
Long before the current wave of synth pop rolled in, Australia's Cut Copy was creating layered, danceable soundscapes. Last year's Haiku From Zero is full of more of the retro-electro jams the quartet is known for. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 9 pm. $28 advance, $30 day of show. All ages.
Monday, Sept. 10
OregonMade Film Series: Sometimes a Great Notion
Paul Newman directed and starred in this Oscar-nominated adaptation of Ken Kesey's novel about a family of independent Oregonian loggers, shot at the Oregon Coast and featuring one of the most harrowing drowning scenes in cinema history. Presented on 35 mm. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $9.
Mirah
One of the many artists who got her start in Olympia, Wash., in the '90s, Mirah established her solo career under the guidance of Northwest icon Phil Elverum. Her recent Sundial EP offers infectious flickers of Americana twang and a dramatic backdrop of Hitchcockian strings. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 8 pm. $13 advance, $15 day of show. 21+.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Happy Swift Hour
After the drama of watching the famous Vaux's swifts either swirl successfully into the Chapman Elementary chimney for the night or get snatched up by a lurking hawk, calm your nerves with discounted beer and cider from McMenamins. Use the password "swift" to get a buck off a beverage. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St., mcmenamins.com/23rd-avenue-bottle-shop. 5-6 pm and 8-9 pm.
Juana Molina
Since her 1996 debut, Argentine musician Juana Molina has continued to fine-tune her avant-garde folk. Last year's Halo radiates with innovative rhythms, eerie effects and a soft-spoken power that lingers well after the final track. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $20. 21+.
