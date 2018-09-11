It's hard to find a single record from the '60s, without the names Dylan, Jagger or Lennon-McCartney in the credits, that's been pored over quite so thoroughly as the Zombies' psych-pop masterpiece Odessey and Oracle. The album turns 50 this year, and core members Colin Bluntstone and Rod Argent are still touring on it—and well they should, given that its mysteries are still being unraveled. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $35-$65. 21+.