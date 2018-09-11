Wednesday, Sept. 12
Lauryn Hill
This tour is being billed as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, but isn't that what every Lauryn Hill tour is? Regardless, the album is pretty much unassailable—and given the milestone, hopefully she'll stop performing every song as a dancehall remix and play the thing straight for once. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, rosequarter.com. 6 pm. $49-$197. All ages.
Angel Olsen
Fun fact: Portland loves Angel Olsen. According to Spotify, her pleading love-bomb of a single, "Shut Up Kiss Me," is the song Portland streamed more than any other city last year. So expect near-mania from the crowd for this two-night solo stand. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, portland5.com/newmark-theatre. 8 pm. Through Sept. 13. $31-$41. All ages.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Mount Angel Oktoberfest
Mount Angel always looks like a besotted village celebrating Oktoberfest thanks to the Bavarian-themed architecture, but the drunks don't actually arrive until September. There's a new more intimate venue called the Hopfengarten at the event this year if you're looking for an escape from the "Chicken Dance." 5 N Garfield St., Mount Angel, oktoberfest.org. 11 am. Through Sept. 16. $5-$30.
TBA: Sanity TV
Autumn Knight investigates the flexible boundaries of identity and psyche through her fictional talk show, Sanity TV. In each episode, there's no distinction between sanity and insanity—not unlike most talk shows on daytime television. Pacific Northwest College of Art, 511 NW Broadway, Room 107, pica.org. 6:30 pm. Through Sept. 14. $0-$15 (sliding scale).
Friday, Sept. 14
Kali Uchis
With her recently released debut, Kali Uchis rose from promising under-the-radar songwriter to fully realized soul-pop queen. Released in April, Isolation is a blend of South American rhythms and glossy jazz that's entirely the singer's own. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 8:30 pm. $35-$50.
Bob Saget
The man who came to be embraced as America's dad always had a dirty sense of humor. In stark contrast to the squeaky-clean head of the Tanner clan on Full House, Bob Saget's mind is depraved—and delightfully so. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 and 10 pm. Through Sept. 16. $35-$45. 21+.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest
Fresh is best, so take advantage of the small hop harvest window and drink beer made with cones just picked from the bine. This year, Portland's Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest expands to 10 days in a tented parking lot with an Oktoberfest-style food menu. Burnside Brewing Company, 701 E Burnside St., fresh-hops.com. 11:30 am-9 pm. Sept. 12-16, 19-23. Free entry, $3-$5 per beer.
TBA: Collection of Lovers
Unlike collectors of, say, coins or stamps, Raquel André amasses people. In this performance, she shares her archive of lovers—161, to be exact. Each met her in an apartment for an hour, and the results of their speed dating will be on display. Brunish Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 4th floor, pica.org. 6:30 pm. Sept. 13-15. $16-$20.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Unchain the Fashion
Goth isn't a phase—it's fashion. The fourth annual Unchain the Fashion showcases chic goth and fantasy looks from local designers, with a musical performance by New York noir-blues singer Mima Good. Star Theater 13 NW 6th Ave., startheaterportland.com. 9 pm. $5. 21+.
Blood Orange
One of the endearing qualities of Dev Hynes' sterling retro-funk production is that it truly sounds like the work of a shy genius. But you've got to leave the house some time. This somewhat rare tour brings him to Portland for the first time as a headliner. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. $32-$42. All ages.
Monday, Sept. 17
The Zombies
It's hard to find a single record from the '60s, without the names Dylan, Jagger or Lennon-McCartney in the credits, that's been pored over quite so thoroughly as the Zombies' psych-pop masterpiece Odessey and Oracle. The album turns 50 this year, and core members Colin Bluntstone and Rod Argent are still touring on it—and well they should, given that its mysteries are still being unraveled. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $35-$65. 21+.
Gay Skate
When safe space meets skate space, fun things happen. PQ Monthly hosts this monthly roller-skating get-down where "every letter and every color" are welcome. Oaks Park Roller Rink, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, oakspark.com. 9 pm. $7. All ages.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Waitress
In the much-loved 2007 romantic comedy Waitress, a small-town diner worker trapped in a loveless marriage uses pie-baking as an outlet before directing that passion toward her gynecologist. It's the same deal in the popular stage adaptation—except everyone sings catchy Sara Bareilles songs. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com/keller-auditorium/events/waitress. 7:30 pm. Through Sept. 23. $25-$90.
Craig Ferguson
For nine seasons, Craig Ferguson hosted The Late Late Show with a robot skeleton sidekick and a posse of puppets. Since leaving that post, the Scotland-born comic has kept busy with suitably irreverent standup specials. He brings his latest tour to Portland for one night. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7 pm. $45. 21+.
