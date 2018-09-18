You may know Amber Nash better as the voice of Pam Poovey, the true hero of the animated spy series Archer. Tonight, she joins one of the Curious Comedy mainstage teams, along with her husband, Kevin Gillese, for a long-form game of improv in which the object is to create a screenplay on the fly based on suggestions from the audience. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., curiouscomedy.org. 9:30 pm. Through Sept. 23. $10-$12.