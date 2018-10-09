Duckwrth
Duckwrth is riding some serious momentum. The LA rapper's funk-inspired beats and lightning-fast flows have led to endorsements from the likes of Pharrell. Duckwrth's 2016 debut, I'm Uugly, is a catchy introduction to a dynamic performer who is as good at singing as he is at spitting bars. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8:45 pm Wednesday, Oct. 10. $15-$59. All ages.
Earth
It's hard to think of a band from Seattle that's heavier and more ambient than Dylan Carlson's Earth. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Bees Made Honey in the Lion's Skull, the stoner-metal pioneers will perform the album in its biblical, beautiful entirety. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Oct. 10. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 21+.
Beer Pairing Dinner With Reuben's Brews
Seattle's Ballard neighborhood is bursting with solid breweries, but Reuben's Brews has been a standout since it opened in 2012. It's not always easy to find them on tap in Portland, so this five-course, family-style meal is paired with six beers, including one shared exclusively for this event. Quaintrelle, 3936 N Mississippi Ave., quaintrelle.co. 6:30-9:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 11. $55.
Taste of Iceland: Reykjavik Calling
Does it seem like every asshole is posting selfies of soaking in hot springs in Iceland? If you haven't gotten there yet, you can still experience some of the culture. Taste of Iceland is hosting a free concert with Iceland's Vök and Gyda and Portland's own Minden. If the only Icelandic singer you listen to is Björk, it's time to expand your playlist. The Odditorium, 1433 NW Quimby St., odditoriumpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 11. Free. 21+.
Tennis
Husband-and-wife duo Tennis are the indie-pop equivalent of yacht rock. With her perm and breathable jumpers, singer Alaina Moore has the aesthetic of an Esprit ad from the Reagan era. Live, Tennis' bright, sun-kissed songs about finding and losing love are even more charming. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 8 pm Thursday, Oct. 11. $20. 21+.
Jill Lepore
In her latest book, These Truths, Harvard professor and New Yorker staffer Jill Lepore takes on the whole of American history through the lens of the Declaration of Independence and the purportedly self-evident truths that all men are created equal. Spoiler alert—the follow-through has been pretty spotty. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 11. $90-$345 lecture series subscription. All ages.
My Bloody Valentine
Even though they released their groundbreaking opus Loveless two decades ago, My Bloody Valentine doesn't feel like a legacy act. Released in 2013, their most recent album, M V B, is a reminder of the shoegaze pioneers' wide influence, and just how contemporary they still sound. The band has hinted that a follow-up to M V B could be released this year, so it's not surprising most of their tour is sold out. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 9 pm Friday, Oct. 12. Sold out. 21+.
Boo Bomb featuring Ashanti
This year, Ashanti is celebrating her birthday in Portland. The early 2000s R&B icon is headlining Jam'n 107.5's annual Halloween throwback concert, which is bound to be extra-celebratory since Ja Rule, Ashanti's longtime duet partner, is also in the lineup. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court, rosequarter.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 13. $42. All ages.
_____ the Wolf
Shaking the Tree's newest play loosely applies Little Red Riding Hood to critique the gender binary. But with a set that's drenched in red curtains and surreal staging, the play resembles Twin Peaks more than a traditional fairy tale. Shaking the Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St., shaking-the-tree.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, through Nov. 3. $10-$30.
Willamette Week's Beer and Cider Pro/Am
When you pair a professional brewer with a hobbyist and tell them to make a batch together, something interesting is bound to happen. And at WW's annual Beer and Cider Pro/Am, you get to judge the results. More than 30 collaborative concoctions await, and all of them are new recipes made specifically for this event. Proceeds benefit conservation organization Oregon Wild. Left Bank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., leftbankannex.com. Noon-6 pm Sunday, Oct. 14. $10-$40. 21+.
MC50
Fifty years ago, the MC5 changed rock music forever with the release of their searing debut, Kick Out the Jams. Now, guitarist Wayne Kramer is celebrating that punk-rock milestone with an all-star band that includes members of Soundgarden and Fugazi. If nothing else, it will be interesting to see those direct descendants of MC5's sound interpret the songs. Roseland Theater, 10 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. $32-$149. 8 pm Monday, Oct. 15. 21+.
