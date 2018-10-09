Does it seem like every asshole is posting selfies of soaking in hot springs in Iceland? If you haven't gotten there yet, you can still experience some of the culture. Taste of Iceland is hosting a free concert with Iceland's Vök and Gyda and Portland's own Minden. If the only Icelandic singer you listen to is Björk, it's time to expand your playlist. The Odditorium, 1433 NW Quimby St., odditoriumpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 11. Free. 21+.