The biggest moment of the Blazers' season figures to be totally incidental to the team itself. Somehow, the NBA scheduling gods conspired to place LeBron James' debut in the Western Conference at Moda Center, meaning that, for one night, the eyes of the entire sporting world will be on Rip City. The good news is, the Blazers should win. The bad news is, it won't matter. But hey, maybe Drake will be there! Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 18. Tickets start at $67.50.