If you're sick of pumpkin-spiced everything, here's an opportunity to take out your rage on some innocent gourds by smashing them with sledgehammers. But if drinking or carving them is more your style, that's OK, too—all options are available at this fall fest. While some beer nerds bristle at the mere thought of pumpkin flesh even touching a batch, others love the seasonal drinks, and here you'll typically find dozens on tap. Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery, 928 SE 9th Ave., rogue.com. 11 am Saturday, Oct. 27. $5 suggested donation. 21+.