War of the Worlds
In 1938, a radio theater company managed to scare the nation by convincing listeners an alien invasion was underway. What a bunch of rubes. There's no way mass media could fool us into believing something so clearly phony in this day and age! Relive the infamous War of the Worlds broadcast on its 80th anniversary with a production by Fake Radio, complete with voice actors and sound effects. Vault Theater, 350 E Main St., Hillsboro, bagnbaggage.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 24. $25.
The Beneath
FrightTown is dead, but the Beneath has risen in its place. Portland's newest haunted attraction, set in the basement of Memorial Coliseum, features three terrifying exhibits: Ashwood Hospital, the Midnight House and Bloody Mary's Murderess Midway. The easily frightened may want to check out Saturday's "Family Day Happy Monster Matinee." Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, thebeneath.com. 6-10 pm Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 6 pm-midnight Thursday-Saturday; through Nov. 3. $30-$45.
Davis Graveyard
Jeff and Chris Davis knew their house was fated to be a local Halloween destination the minute they saw it. For over 10 years, they've transformed their front lawn into Portland's ultimate amateur spooky spectacle. Make sure to stop by on a weekend to experience the graveyard's full effects. 8703 SE 43rd Ave., Milwaukie, davisgraveyard.com. Dusk-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, dusk-11 pm Friday-Saturday, through Oct. 31. Free. All ages.
Dicky Wonka's Haunted Strip Club Factory
Over the past four years, DJ Dick Hennessy has mined the intersection of titillation, fear and total camp by transforming Spyce Gentlemen's Club into Portland's only strip-club haunted house. It's gotten increasingly high-concept: This year's iteration has a Willy Wonka theme. You'll never look at Oompa Loompas the same way again. Spyce Gentlemen's Club, 210 NW Couch St., spyceclub.com. 7-2:30 am Thursday-Wednesday, Oct. 25-31. $17 general admission, $25 VIP. 18+.
Fin de Cinema: Night of the Living Dead
Three of Portland's most inventive experimental musicians have teamed up to score the zombie flick that started them all. Electronic vocalist Amenta Abioto, metal flute player Mazz Katz and ambient harpist Sage Fischer composed a new score for the George Romero classic to be performed live at this screening by a 12-piece jazz ensemble. Needless to say, the result is not a traditional horror movie soundtrack. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 25. $15-$25. 21+.
The Rise of Houdini
If anything can raise a dead illusionist with a penchant for handcuffs and chains, it's a striptease. The folks at Experience Theatre Project will attempt to communicate with the legendary Harry Houdini after a burlesque performance that promises to be both sexy and scary. And to ensure you're not communing with spirits on an empty stomach, there will be hors d'oeuvres and dessert along with a full bar. Fashion from the late 1920s is encouraged, though not required. The Haunted Lodge, 4690 SW Watson Ave., Beaverton, experiencetheatreproject.org. 6 pm Friday-Saturday, Oct. 26-27. $52-$75. 21+.
Spectravagasm 11: Terrorgasm
Take everything that scared you as a kid: clowns, psycho killers, those Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark books. Now pile on your adult fears: doctor's bills, unrealistic standards of beauty, still more clowns. Dive straight into that shadowy grave of terror with this Halloween-themed variety show featuring sketch comedy, songs and videos to take the edge off. Consider it a funny version of immersion therapy. Shoe Box Theater, 2110 SE 10th Ave., theatrevertigo.org. 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Oct. 26-27. $10. 21+.
Long Story Short
This narrative night of comedy gets an appropriately spooky theme in late October: ghosts. Guests are invited to share their stories about spirits both dead and living. That could range from encounters with the supernatural or the no-show Tinder date who has seemingly become an apparition and stopped texting. Listeners and costumes are welcome, too. Prizes will be awarded for the best ghostbusting tales. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Oct. 26. Free.
Bollywood Horror
The longest-running Bollywood Halloween party in the world is back for its 16th year. Hosted by the famed Portland duo DJ Anjali and the Incredible Kid, it'll be a wild night of dancing, costume contests, lively Bollywood beats and psychedelic visuals from your favorite South Asian horror films. No Vacancy Lounge, 235 SW 1st Ave., novacancylounge.com. 9 pm Saturday, Oct. 27. $10 advance, $15 day of show. 21+.
Blow Pony's Homoween
Blow Pony is one of Portland's most uninhibited LGBTQ dance nights year-round, but its annual Halloween party is something else. This year, there'll be a headlining performance by Dragula queen Pinche. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., facebook.com/blowpony. 9 pm Saturday, Oct. 27. $13. 21+.
Killer Pumpkin Festival
If you're sick of pumpkin-spiced everything, here's an opportunity to take out your rage on some innocent gourds by smashing them with sledgehammers. But if drinking or carving them is more your style, that's OK, too—all options are available at this fall fest. While some beer nerds bristle at the mere thought of pumpkin flesh even touching a batch, others love the seasonal drinks, and here you'll typically find dozens on tap. Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery, 928 SE 9th Ave., rogue.com. 11 am Saturday, Oct. 27. $5 suggested donation. 21+.
