We've gathered six of the city's top ramen chefs who will partner with half-a-dozen bartenders to create some slurp-worthy tasters, and then you get to decide the winner. This Willamette Week-sponsored event combines two of the hottest food trends—noodles and whisky cocktails—all under one roof. Additional whisky, sake, wine and beer will be available along with vendors who will paint you a Japanese character or read your energy, which could range from "buzzed" to "hot mess" depending on how many samples you down. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., leftbankannex.com. Noon-5 pm Sunday, Nov. 4. $45-$60. 21+.