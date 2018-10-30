Scary-Oke: A Singalong Séance
In honor of Halloween and the opening night of this year's Northwest Filmmakers' Festival, OK Chorale PDX will lead sing-alongs to music by dead musicians. Along with the music, there will be costume contests, food, installation art, burlesque and, of course, what's a party without a séance? Tickets include admission to the preceding 7 pm screening of My Summer as a Goth. NW Film Center, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 8 pm-midnight Wednesday, Oct. 31. $10.
OMSI After Dark: Spirits
The Halloween version of this kid-free night at the museum appropriately calls upon spirits—of the drinking kind. At least two-dozen distillers will be pouring at the event, and if you don't know the difference between, say, a vodka made with grain versus a vodka made with potatoes, they'll help you out with that, too. Once you've got a good buzz going, watch one of the laser shows or learn about the museum's resident ghosts. Tickets include access to the new King Tut exhibit. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 31. $32. 21+.
Mitski
After years as an under-the-radar critical darling, Mitski broke out this year with "Nobody," a melancholy, disco-spiked loner anthem. Even if the recognition is delayed, it's not surprising—the New York singer-songwriter attacks ballads with the kind of grace and ferocity that seems perfectly resonant for an era that's fed up with complacency. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 8:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 1. Sold out. All ages.
Art by Tarts
Conversations around sex work rarely include sex workers themselves. Advocacy organization Stroll aims to change that through outreach efforts organized by and for sex workers. Stroll's annual art show displays a wide range of art by sex workers with a wide range of experiences. This year's show features everything from video essays to ink drawings and zines. The Sanctuary, 33 NW 9th Ave., strollpdx.org. 7 pm Thursday, Nov. 1. Free. All ages.
Stand Up Science with Shane Mauss
While coral reef restoration or dung beetles and recycling might sound dry and complex, Shane Mauss' goal is to make you laugh while learning. The comedian uses his podcast Stand Up Science to examine topics through interviews with academic experts about fascinating phenomena, finding the funny in the innermost workings of life. Mauss' tour comes to Portland, where you can experience his absurdist humor and storytelling in person. Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., sirentheater.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 1. $15-$18.
Give!Guide Release Party
If you've been feeling deeply disaffected with the world around you, WW has a resource to help you spread some hope—our annual Give!Guide, a catalog of dozens of local nonprofits that work year-round to make Portland a better place. This year's campaign kicks off with a DJ night headlined by Portugal the Man's Zach Carothers. No Vacancy Lounge, 235 SW 1st Ave., giveguide.org. 8 pm Friday, Nov. 2. Free. 21+.
Laura Gibson
Laura Gibson's new album, Goners, was born out of her concern with the current political climate and personal grief. On Goners, the Portland singer-songwriter's storytelling is just as haunting, fantastical and poignant as her sound. Gibson is sharing the bill with indie-folk counterpart Maita, whose wistful vocals recall Joni Mitchell. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Friday, Nov. 2. $16 advance, $18 day of show. 21+.
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
It's hard to think of a better band to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with than Orquesta Pacifico Tropical. This bash will be the Portland experimental cumbia band's last show of the year, and considering the stellar opening lineup—Seattle psych-cumbia act Terror/Cactus, the smooth and spacy neo-soul of Brown Calculus, and beloved S1 DJ Daniela Karina—this show is a premium opportunity to revel in the spirit of the spooky for a little longer. Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy Blvd., tonicloungeportland.com. 9 pm Friday, Nov. 2. $10. 21+.
Market Obscura
The first iteration of Market Obscura is a chance to shop among the Pacific Northwest's most eclectic collection of vendors. Organized by women's collective Coven of Curiosity, the market will feature all the finest in creepy, gothic, mystical and peculiar—whether you're looking for a new crystal to wear on your neck or a cape for your goth dog. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave. marketobscura.com. 1 pm Sunday, Nov. 4. Free. 21+.
Willamette Week's Ramen + Whisky Fest
We've gathered six of the city's top ramen chefs who will partner with half-a-dozen bartenders to create some slurp-worthy tasters, and then you get to decide the winner. This Willamette Week-sponsored event combines two of the hottest food trends—noodles and whisky cocktails—all under one roof. Additional whisky, sake, wine and beer will be available along with vendors who will paint you a Japanese character or read your energy, which could range from "buzzed" to "hot mess" depending on how many samples you down. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., leftbankannex.com. Noon-5 pm Sunday, Nov. 4. $45-$60. 21+.
Oregon Coast Bounty Portland Food Adventures Dinner
The buzzy Salmonberry Saloon has been drawing visitors to the tiny town of Wheeler ever since it opened in March. If you haven't yet made it to the former dilapidated bar that's gotten a chic, rustic makeover, Portland Food Adventures is bringing some of the menu to you. The seafood-focused dinner will feature dishes by two chefs: Mike Aldridge of Salmonberry Saloon and Olympia Oyster Bar's Maylin Chavez. Olympia Oyster Bar, 4214 N Mississippi, portlandfoodadventures.com. 6:30 pm Monday, Nov. 5. $130.
