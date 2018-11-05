On Sunday, six of Portland's best ramen chefs and half-a-dozen bartenders presented their most slurb-able samples at the Willamette Week-sponsored Ramen + Whisky festival.
Guests and a panel of judges tasted and voted for their favorites. It's rare that the people and the judges agree, but this year that's precisely what happened.
Next time you're craving ramen and a night cap, visit this full list of winners from the Nov. 4 event:
Ramen winner (people's and judge's choice): Kizuki
Runner up people's choice: Boke Bowl
Cocktail winner (people's and judge's choice): Noraneko
Runner up people's choice: Kizuki
Best pairing of ramen and Toki Japanese whisky cocktail: Afuri
