Tank and the Bangas
Tank and the Bangas are a sonic melting pot. The five-piece mixes R&B, brassy jazz, funk, Southern soul and the spoken word of lead singer Tarriona "Tank" Ball. Their new single, "Smoke.Netflix.Chill.," is an infectious track with a melodic chorus and rhythmic hip-hop verses, and is a precursor to their major-label debut due next year. Since this show is a double bill with New Orleans hip-hop legend Big Freedia, it will definitely be a party. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Nov. 7. Sold out. All ages.
Cloud Nothings
If the poppy polish of last year's Life Without Sound had you worried Cloud Nothings had finally gone soft, the fury and fervor that drove the band's earlier albums are back with a vengeance on this year's Last Building Burning. Released just a few weeks ago, the album is a reminder of what angst is capable of when it's applied to three-minute thrashers. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Wednesday, Nov. 7. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 21+.
Playboi Carti
Depending on whom you ask, Playboi Carti's new album, Die Lit, is either the dank, indulgent peak of SoundCloud hip-hop or a mumble rap offense to the craft of rhyming. No matter which side you're on, it's hard to deny producer Pi'erre Bourne's beats are totally euphoric. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 8 pm Thursday, Nov. 8. Sold out. All ages.
Frankie Cosmos
Vessel, Greta Kline's new album as Frankie Cosmos, features double the song count of her past two releases. But Kline, a former bedroom recorder, hasn't lost her raw sound—Vessel moves quickly in short bursts of conversational, whispery pop. Wonder Ballroom, NE 128 Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm. Thursday, Nov. 8. $20-$25. All ages.
Bamboo Sushi: Celebrating 10 Years
The first sushi restaurant to earn sustainability certification, Bamboo has demonstrated for years that it's possible to give patrons their nigiri fix without fishing the oceans bare. A decade after it opened, the business is still a strong environmental advocate. For the anniversary celebration, all proceeds from ticket sales go to the Nature Conservancy, so you can fill your face with raw fish and feel good about it. No Vacancy Lounge, 235 SW 1st Ave., bamboosushi.com. 7 pm Thursday, Nov. 8. $150.
Lit Crawl
If you couldn't get tickets to see Tom Hanks, Literary Arts is hosting a pop-up festival of off-beat bookish events the day before the Portland Book Festival. This year, there will be everything from bingo during readings by a lineup of Portland authors, talks about environmental destruction, and communal writing workshops. Various locations downtown, literary-arts.com. 5:30 pm Friday, Nov. 9. Free.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live
Thirty years ago, Mystery Science Theater made its television debut with the premise that a man is trapped in space and forced to watch low-budget schlock along with some wise-cracking robots. To mark the show's anniversary, MST3K creator and original host Joel Hodgson is back in his red jumpsuit, riffing alongside Tom Servo, Crow and new intergalactic prisoner Jonah Ray. At this show, the crew will tear apart two movies, The Brain and Deathstalker II. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7 and 10 pm Friday, Nov. 9. $39.50-$80.
Portland Lumberjack Pageant
Leave those fake lashes behind and grab some handcrafted, locally sourced beard oil and your choicest flannel. Nae Nae Dominatrix and Anne Elle Fischer will host and crown the Mr., Mrs. or Mx. of the forest. Admission will benefit the Portland Lumberjacks Rugby Club. This is the most Pacific Northwest pageant you will ever attend. CC Slaughters, 219 NW Davis St., ccslaughterspdx.com. 6 pm Saturday, Nov. 10. $10. 21+.
Portland Book Festival
After more than a decade as Wordstock, the city's largest literary gathering has been rebranded as the Portland Book Festival. The name change comes with an uncommonly star-studded lineup of talks and readings—Tom Hanks is the headliner—and there will also be appearances by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Portlander Lindy West, whose memoir was adapted into an upcoming Hulu series. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., literary-arts.org. 9 am Saturday, Nov. 10. $15. All ages.
The Abyss 2018 Release and Brunch
It's time to clear some room in that dark corner of the pantry where you "cellar" your beer. The first bottles of Deschutes' the Abyss 2018 will be available to take home this weekend. In honor of the release, Deschutes is even opening early for die-hard fans, so you can stock up, try a sample tray and dig into some brunch. Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House, 210 NW 11th Ave., deschutesbrewery.com/pubs/portland. 9 am-1 pm Saturday, Nov. 10. Free admission.
Holigay Market
'Tis the season for holiday markets. Hosted by queer-centric pop-up restaurant Served, this market is an opportunity to get ahead on your holiday shopping and support local queer and queer-allied vendors. From tasty treats and beer to handcrafted art, you can get in the spirit and shop with pride. Jacobsen Salt Co., 602 SE Salmon St., servedpdx.com. 11 am- 6 pm Sunday, Nov. 11. Free.
