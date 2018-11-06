It's time to clear some room in that dark corner of the pantry where you "cellar" your beer. The first bottles of Deschutes' the Abyss 2018 will be available to take home this weekend. In honor of the release, Deschutes is even opening early for die-hard fans, so you can stock up, try a sample tray and dig into some brunch. Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House, 210 NW 11th Ave., deschutesbrewery.com/pubs/portland. 9 am-1 pm Saturday, Nov. 10. Free admission.