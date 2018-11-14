When Justin Timberlake released Man of the Woods earlier this year, he suddenly and somewhat strangely went from reliably palatable to deeply divisive. The album turned out to be only vaguely country-inflected, instead of a full-on Bon Iver overhaul of Timberlake's radio-friendly R&B, and the ire that fueled think pieces claiming he "rebranded as a white man" has mostly subsided. Besides, if there's anywhere the former 'NSync member can redeem himself, it's on the stage of an arena. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 16. $150. All ages.