Young Fathers
After years of releasing genre-baffling experimental hip-hop, Young Father's new album, Cocoa Sugar, resembles something close to an idiosyncratic sound. The Scottish trio still isn't easy to classify, but their fusion of hip-hop, Afropop rhythms and murky, bass-heavy arrangements is nothing short of captivating. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 9 pm Wednesday, Nov. 14. $18 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
David Koechner: The Symphony of Chaos Tour
He has what seems like 500 credits on IMDb, yet David Koechner will probably always be best known for one: sports-obsessed, blackout drunk Champ Kind from Anchorman (and its sequel). But the character actor is also skilled at standup. Life at home with five kids and three dogs is the said "chaos" mined for humor in his latest tour. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Thursday, 7:30 and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-17. $22-$25. 21+.
Ex Novo Holiday Dinner
Next week, the heavy lifting of holiday eating season really begins, so consider this a warmup. Ex Novo is hosting an upscale four-course meal with rare beer pairings, which will be described by chef Chris Greer and brewer Ryan Buxton. And since they're getting a jump on special occasions, consider the new beers they'll serve to diners at this event as early Christmas gifts. Ex Novo Brewing, 2326 N Flint Ave., exnovobrew.com. 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 15. $60.
And And And
Give!Guide's concert series begins with a lineup of some of Portland's rowdiest indie-rockers. There will be sets from veterans And And And, Ezza Rose's of-the-moment electrified folk, Honey Bucket's lo-fi jangle pop and Plastic Cactus' eerie surf rock. There's no cover, and there will be raffles to benefit Give!Guide nonprofits. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., giveguide.org. 8 pm Thursday, Nov. 15. Free. 21+.
Fly-Ass Farewell
Everyone in Portland's comedy scene is sad to see the Brody Theater close its doors. But before that happens at the end of the month, some of the city's best performers are giving the space a proper sendoff with a series of final shows. That includes this farewell version of Fly-Ass Jokes, featuring a slew of top comics in back-to-back performances. At $12, it's one hell of a deal to see that much talent. Brody Theater, 16 NW Broadway, brodytheater.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 16. $12.
Justin Timberlake
When Justin Timberlake released Man of the Woods earlier this year, he suddenly and somewhat strangely went from reliably palatable to deeply divisive. The album turned out to be only vaguely country-inflected, instead of a full-on Bon Iver overhaul of Timberlake's radio-friendly R&B, and the ire that fueled think pieces claiming he "rebranded as a white man" has mostly subsided. Besides, if there's anywhere the former 'NSync member can redeem himself, it's on the stage of an arena. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 16. $150. All ages.
The Pancakes and Booze Art Show
See art the way it was intended: while buzzed and shoving flapjacks down your gullet. At this "anything goes" traveling art exhibit, 65 artists working in multiple disciplines show off their wares. Is any of it good? When all-you-can-eat pancakes are involved, does it really matter? Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., pancakesandbooze.com. 8 pm Friday, Nov. 16. $13. 21+.
Tacocat
Tacocat's shows are like one big party. The Seattle power-punk stalwarts blend the fun parts of pop and punk into lively, participatory shows. The introspective grunge of their tourmates, Portland's Black Belt Eagle Scout, may seem a strange match, but it's likely to be a night of much-needed good feels. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth St., polarishall.com. 8 pm Friday, Nov. 16. $17 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
Turkish Breakfast Feast
When John Gorham isn't opening new restaurants, he's eating his way across the globe and discovering flavors that will probably lead to new restaurants in his ever-expanding empire. The Toro Bravo founder's latest trip to Istanbul inspired this spread. It's also a chance to experience a Turkish coffee reading, where the grounds at the bottom of your cup are for fortune telling. Plaza Del Toro, 105 SE Taylor St., plazadeltoropdx.com. 11 am Saturday, Nov. 17. $100.
Khruangbin
After years of providing background music to surf videos and vibey Instagram ads, it's difficult to explain Khruangbin's rapid ascent to club headliners. But a few spins of this year's Con Todo el Mundo clear up any confusion—anyone who is a fan of Santana's lass wanky moments will instantly find solace in the Houston trio's rich tapestry of infinitely accessible grooves. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm Saturday, Nov 17. Sold out. All ages.
Monuments: The Earth Expedition of Sun Ra
The largest Sun Ra retrospective yet is happening here in Portland. Hidden on the top floor of the Portland Art Museum's contemporary art tower is a heartfelt tribute to the avant-garde jazz visionary and Afrofuturist thinker. There are rare album covers, re-creations of the elaborate outfits Ra's Arkestra wore onstage, a video collage of their live shows, and dozens of never-before-seen photos and objects from the Arkestra's home. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmusuem.org. 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Sunday, through Jan. 27. Museum admission $20.
Comments