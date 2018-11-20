If you're still making Thanksgiving dinner plans, this meal will feed more than just the people in the room, as Verde Cocina is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to the Oregon Food Bank. All dishes are gluten-free, and there are options for every type of diet. Tickets include a glass of Oregon wine or a mocktail, but if you come for the 11 am seating, you'll also be rewarded with a complimentary mimosa. Verde Cocina at Sylvan Highlands, 5515 SW Canyon Court, verdecocinamarket.com. 11 am and 1 and 3 pm seatings Thursday, Nov. 22. $40 adults, $12 children 7-12 in advance; $45 adults, $15 children 7-12 day of event; children 6 and under free.