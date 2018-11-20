The American Future
Abigail DeVille's new exhibit is one of the most chaotic art shows Portland has seen all year. Intended as an unraveling of Thomas Jefferson's legacy, American Future is a collection of insanely large, insanely intricate installations, including a pyramid made of issues of Street Roots, a wall of baby dolls, and a life-sized living-room diorama. Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, 15 NE Hancock St., pica.org. Noon-6 pm Wednesday-Friday, Saturday noon-4 pm, through Jan. 12. Free.
Thanksgiving with Verde Cocina
If you're still making Thanksgiving dinner plans, this meal will feed more than just the people in the room, as Verde Cocina is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to the Oregon Food Bank. All dishes are gluten-free, and there are options for every type of diet. Tickets include a glass of Oregon wine or a mocktail, but if you come for the 11 am seating, you'll also be rewarded with a complimentary mimosa. Verde Cocina at Sylvan Highlands, 5515 SW Canyon Court, verdecocinamarket.com. 11 am and 1 and 3 pm seatings Thursday, Nov. 22. $40 adults, $12 children 7-12 in advance; $45 adults, $15 children 7-12 day of event; children 6 and under free.
Pioneer Square Annual Tree Lighting
Like a scene out of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, grab a neighbor's hand, join the whole town around a giant Christmas tree, and welcome the holidays to the city. Pink Martini's Thomas Lauderdale and friends lead a community sing-along in tribute to the guest of honor, a 75-foot Douglas fir. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., thesquarepdx.org. 5:30 pm Friday, Nov. 23. Free.
Pagan Poetry: A Björk Tribute Night
Whether you're a fan of her punk days in the Sugarcubes, her idiosyncratic solo work or her general, endearing quirkiness, tonight is the night to show your love for everyone's favorite Icelandic pop singer. Join hosts Marla Darling and Wolfgang X for an evening of Björk-themed performances incorporating art, boylesque, drag and butoh. Crush Bar, 1400 SE Morrison St., crushbar.com. 8 pm-1 am Friday, Nov. 23. $13. 21+.
Miracle at Bacchus Bar
Imagine a holiday office party crashing the department store Santaland in A Christmas Story. Portland is the latest city to host Miracle, a themed pop-up cocktail bar adorned in tinsel and twinkle lights that originated four years ago in New York City. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 24, every single day can be Christmas, complete with gingerbread bourbon and roasted chestnuts worth singing about. Kimpton Hotel Vintage, 422 SW Broadway, hotelvintage-portland.com. 4 pm daily, through Dec. 24.
My Suicide Note
Collin Williams figured he had two options—keep trying to kill himself, or turn his experience into a comedy show. While not the obvious method to cope with depression, the performer says it's ultimately helped him process his personal trauma. This show, which inspired a highly praised TEDx Talk on dark humor, actually uses one of Williams' notes from an attempted suicide and weaves it through an equally candid life story punctuated with jokes. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., funhouselounge.com. 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 23-24. $12-$15. 21+.
Pitch Black Friday
If you find beer more satisfying than rock-bottom prices on socks and small appliances, then this is the Black Friday event for you. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop will have 10 dark brews on tap, including Founders 2018 KBS and Edgefield Brewery's Longest Night of the Year 2017. And if you do need to pick up some presents, the store has holiday gift packs to help out. McMenamins 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop, 2290 NW Thurman St., mcmenamins.com/23rd-avenue-bottle-shop. All day Friday, Nov. 23.
Wine Country Thanksgiving
Time to get day-drunk! Thanksgiving weekend wine tasting is something you must try at least once—and one time is usually all it takes before you're locking down next year's party bus. More than 140 wineries throughout the Willamette Valley open their cellars and tasting rooms for special events. Do your research: Look for flights $15 and under and any tasting room offering free hor d'oeuvres. Willamette Valley Wine Country, willamettewines.com. Hours vary Friday-Sunday, Nov. 23-25.
D.B. Coopercon
Forty-seven years ago, D.B. Cooper leapt out of a Boeing 727 and into America's collective imagination. The enduring mystery of the most daring heist in Oregon history and the man behind it has captivated true-crime aficionados for decades, so it's about time the guy got his own convention. This summit of Cooperheads will feature discussions of various theories on Cooper's identity plus exhibits of physical evidence, including an actual $20 bill from the ransom money. Columbia Edgewater Country Club, 2220 NE Marine Drive, dbcoopercon.com. 10 am-5:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 24. Free.
Holy Grove
It's not easy to stand out in Portland's overcrowded stoner-metal scene, but on their second album, Holy Grove makes quite an impression. Holy Grove II is the product of patient songwriting, powered by the absurdly dexterous vocals of Andrea Vidal. At this release show, you can also sample a rye ale brewed by Baerlic and inspired by the new album. Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy Blvd., tonicloungeportland.com. 8:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 24. $10. 21+.
Boygenius
Pretty much from the minute they formed, Boygenius was inspiring articles declaring them the Band 2018 Needs. Comprising Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, the indie-rock supergroup recently released an EP full of gnarled guitars and gorgeous harmonies. But the assertion that this trio of women musicians are here to deliver salvation is a tried trope—their songwriting, though, is a force unto itself. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 7:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 25. $25 advance, $28 day of show. All ages.
