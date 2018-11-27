Whether you like comedians who work the crowd or jokes that tackle taboos head on, this year's Funniest Five Standup Showcase has a little bit of everything. The top five new comics in Portland, who were chosen by more than 100 of their peers, take the stage to demonstrate why they're the best of the best right now. See them while you can, because most honorees end up in L.A.. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 28. $15. 21+.