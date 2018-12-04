The best gifts are tasty. If you've got a foodie in your life, or simply someone who doesn't need another pair of slippers, then this new market should be the first place you go to shop. All of the 80-plus vendors are based in Oregon and many are upstarts or selling goods that can't yet be found in stores. With an array of chocolate, cheese, beer and more, you'll be the snack-bearing Santa. The Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., eatoregonnow.com. 10 am Sunday, Dec. 9. Free.