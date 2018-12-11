The origins of eggnog are a bit murky, but it probably began with posset in the 12th century—a thick ale that was really more of a meal to prevent people from starving. Fortunately, we have better means of sustenance today and can drink eggnog just to enjoy the buzz. At the Nog-Off, you can taste holiday concoctions from some of the city's best bartenders as they compete for the Gold Egg trophy. Wanna get weird? Try Pono Brewing's nog-spiced IPA, NOGatomi Tower. Yippee ki-yay, motherfucker! Jupiter Next, 900 E Burnside St., e.sparxo.com/eggnog. 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 16. $30 advance, $40 at the door.