Aminé hardly coasted the year after his breakout. In the past few months, the Portland-born rapper dropped surprise mixtape OnePointFive, got Gucci Mane on a remix and advertised his two homecoming shows with arguably the most memorable Portland billboard in a weirdly memorable year for Portland billboards. If OnePointFive is any indication, adjusting to fame has been weird for Aminé. But given that his most recent music video is full of pastel colors and twerking, it seems safe to assume he still knows how to have a good time. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 8 pm Thursday-Friday, Dec. 20-21. Sold out. All ages.