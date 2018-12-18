Festival of the Last Minute
Starting Thursday, Saturday Market will be open through Christmas Eve for every procrastinator's holiday shopping needs. Instead of just getting your loved ones "thoughtful" cards from Safeway, you can get them a carabiner mug or tie-dye tapestry, and pretend you bought it three Saturdays ago. Portland Saturday Market, 2 SW Naito Parkway, portlandsaturdaymarket.com. 11 am-5 pm Thursday- Monday, Dec. 19-24. Free.
Aminé
Aminé hardly coasted the year after his breakout. In the past few months, the Portland-born rapper dropped surprise mixtape OnePointFive, got Gucci Mane on a remix and advertised his two homecoming shows with arguably the most memorable Portland billboard in a weirdly memorable year for Portland billboards. If OnePointFive is any indication, adjusting to fame has been weird for Aminé. But given that his most recent music video is full of pastel colors and twerking, it seems safe to assume he still knows how to have a good time. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 8 pm Thursday-Friday, Dec. 20-21. Sold out. All ages.
Live Wire with Ian Karmel
It's almost Christmas, which means every asshole you used to know is back in town. But every once in a while, the annual holiday homecoming includes someone you're excited to reunite with. Ian Karmel—former Portland resident and current co-head writer of The Late Late Show—is returning. But if you can't catch the local boy made good at this recording of Live Wire, don't worry. He'll swing back through in March with a standup tour. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., livewireradio.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 28. Sold out.
Brewvana's Discover pFriem Family Brewers
Remember your childhood field trips where the bus rides themselves rivaled the fun of the destination? Brewvana's tours are kind of like that, only you get alcohol because now you're an adult. The expedition takes passengers to the Gorge to sample food and drinks at pFriem, which won big at this year's Great American Beer Festival. A brewery rep will provide samples on the drive out, and you can buy some to-go bottles for the ride home. Loyal Legion, 710 SE 6th Ave., brewvana.com. 5 pm Thursday, Dec. 20. $59. 21+.
Sol Sistre Winter Solstice Market
In honor of the darkest day of the year, this market is a chance to shop among Portland's darkest vendors and artists. From wearable art like knitwear and jewelry to charming prints sure to add some magic to your walls. You can get a tarot reading and buy local last-minute gifts from jewelry to knitwear and artwork. Plus, snacks. Sweet Magic, 4810 NE Garfield Ave., seagrapesoap.com.
2-8 pm Friday Dec. 21. Free.
Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher
A husband-and-wife team performing standup on the road together might sound like a recipe for disaster—at the very least, the situation provides too many opportunities to air marital grievances in public. Luckily, Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher have been headlining comedy clubs as a couple for several years now, which basically makes them relationship experts. Helium Comedy Club,1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Thursday, 7:30 and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-22. $25. 21+.
Winter Solstice Party
People have been getting sloshed on the longest night of the year for centuries—the date on the calendar coincided with the end of fermentation of beer they'd been making for months. Thankfully, you don't have to work that hard to drink on this winter solstice. Overindulge like any ancient pagan at both Von Ebert locations, with $3 steins and a feast of smoked prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Von Ebert Brewing, 131 NW 13th Ave., 14021 NE Glisan St., vonebertbrewing.com. 11 am Friday, Dec. 21. Dinner is $20.
Travis Scott
Scott last performed in Portland barely more than a year ago. But given the instant opus status of this year's Astroworld, it's fitting he's already coming back—plus, he has a tattoo dedicated to Portland. Last time Scott came through the city, he brought Drake along to perform "Portland," so maybe this time, Champagne Papi will show up for "Sicko Mode." Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 22. $288-$363. All ages.
Fremont's Santacon Sing-Along Spectacular
Forget milk and cookies, Santa wants a sampler tray of big, bold beer. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom is serving a spectacular lineup of Fremont Brewing's barrel-aged offerings, including a three-year vertical tasting of BBomb. Dress as Santa and you'll get $1 off all glass pours and tasting flights (really, even just a Santa hat or a played-out ugly sweater will do). And unlike most Santacons, which are just drunken pub crawls in costume, this event raises money for one of Imperial's co-founders, who was diagnosed with cancer this year, as well as the Northwest Sarcoma Foundation. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 2006 NE Alberta St., imperialbottleshop.com. 9 pm Saturday, Dec. 22. Free.
Christmas Eve Réveillon Dinner
The French word for "awakening," réveillon also refers to the literal stimulation provided by food and an early-morning meal traditionally served after midnight mass on Christmas Eve. Fortunately, you don't have to stay up that late or attend church to enjoy this kind of spread. Acadia continues its decade-plus tradition of serving a réveillion dinner, a four-course culinary stroll through the French Quarter that's a religious experience all on its own. Acadia, 1303 NE Fremont St.,
acadiapdx.com. 5 pm Monday, Dec. 24. $75.
