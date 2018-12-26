On most other nights of the year, it'd be baffling to go see a Steel Panther concert when you could just stay at home and watch This Is Spinal Tap. But the glory of seeing a parody metal band on New Year's Eve is that they'll have no shame about hamming it up and taking it way, way over the top. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $42.50 advance, $45 day of show.