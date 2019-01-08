After a five-decade career that made him one of the most successful hitmakers of all time and an almost universally beloved cultural icon, Elton John has announced this tour will be his last. The Portland stop on the legendary performer's farewell tour sold out in minutes, but whatever effort you put into scalping tickets will probably be worth it—there will definitely be a tear-jerking performance of "Candle in the Wind," and probably an outfit with so many sequins it might blind you if you're not careful. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 8 pm Saturday, Jan. 12. Sold out.