If you can walk, you can snowshoe—or so the saying goes. No snowshoe experience is necessary to participate in this event, which is designed for both competitive racers and those who just want to enjoy a day on the mountain. Both the 8k and 4k course will take you through the scenic White River Canyon, but changes may be made to accommodate the weather. Work off those extra holiday pounds gained or just get those endorphins churning during these dark winter days. White River West Sno Park, Mount Hood. xdogevents.com. 10 am-1 pm Sunday, Jan. 20. $30 for 4k, $35 for 8k. All ages.