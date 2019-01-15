Miss Rayon
After years as a solo act, Portland guitarist Eric Sabatino recruited a razor-sharp rhythm section to form Miss Rayon—bassist Jenny Logan of Deathlist and drummer Hannah Blilie of the Gossip. The result is post-punk and no wave weaved together with a thread of uncertainty and dread. Eclipse, the trio's debut album, has a danceable thrust that belies the morose subject matter of its songs. If the future freaks you out, but you can't bring yourself to lie down and let it roll over you, Eclipse may be the perfect soundtrack for dancing off the angst. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm Wednesday, Jan. 16. $8 advance, $10 day of show. 21+.
Sweet Dreams, Story Catcher
In the wake of his death two years ago, Portland author Brian Doyle left behind an extensive body of work, including the Oregon Book Award-winning Martin Marten and pieces in The Atlantic, Harper's and Commonweal. But no publication served as a vessel for Doyle's creativity like the University of Portland's Portland magazine, which he served as editor. Janna Lopez has compiled some of his most memorable contributions in a new collection titled Sweet Dreams, Story Catcher. Special guests will read from the book tonight. Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington St., literary-arts.org. 7 pm Wednesday, Jan. 16.
Witch Hunt
The CoHo Clown Cohort, the gloriously goofy team that staged an uproarious version of The Glass Menagerie set to the music of Philip Glass, returns to ask an all-important question: How do you best Satan at musical chairs? With an abundance of physical comedy and minimal dialogue, the actors irreverently examine the boundary between repression and freedom. CoHo Productions, 2257 NW Raleigh St., cohoproductions.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and
2 pm Sunday, Jan. 17-27. $5-$25.
Rip City Ale Fest
The $10 beers at Moda Center rightly inspire many basketball fans to pre-game elsewhere, but for one night your Blazers game ticket actually includes alcohol. The Rip City Ale Fest returns to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where you'll be treated to 10 tasters, live music and bar games before you head to the arena next door to watch the home team take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Rose Quarter, 1 N Center Court St., trailblazers.com/alefest. 5 pm Friday, Jan. 18. $37-$111. 21+.
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Last fall, Katherine Paul, aka Black Belt Eagle Scout, reissued her debut album, Mother of My Children, on legendary Saddle Creek Records. The album gracefully takes on everything from Standing Rock to love and death through chilling, openhearted grunge rock. In celebration of the reissue, this hometown show will include separate sets from Paul and Amenta Abioto's experimental dance pop, plus an improvised collaboration between the two musicians. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm Friday, Jan. 18. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
Toro y Moi
Nine years after he dropped his debut album under the Toro y Moi moniker, Chaz Bear has stepped out of the haze of chillwave. Bundick's upcoming album, Outer Peace, is full of glossy, throbbing funk that sounds like burnout Daft Punk. He's playing Portland, which was briefly his hometown a few years ago, the day the album is scheduled to drop. If you couldn't snag tickets to the sold-out show, fear not—Bundick is also playing a DJ set the day before at 45 East. Wonder Ballroom, 128 N Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 8 pm Friday, Jan. 18. Sold out. 21+.
McMenamins Wassail Cider Fest
Wassailing isn't just for street urchins looking for handouts. The practice of singing to orchard trees dates back centuries and was thought to ensure a successful harvest. Whatever keeps the cider flowing! McMenamins pays tribute to that strange musical tradition with this event, which will feature more than 40 ciders. There may not be much singing—organizers say they'll toast the orchard instead—but wassail costumes are encouraged. McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse, 4045 NE Cornelius Pass Road, Hillsboro, mcmenamins.com/cornelius-pass-roadhouse. 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 19. $25 in advance, $28 day of event. 21+.
Winterfest!
It's dark and cold and the post-holiday hangover has probably set in by now. Thankfully, there are breweries that won't let you go through January party-less. Wolves & People is fully embracing the season with Winterfest, and if you haven't yet made the trek to Newberg to see what this farmhouse brewery is all about, then the three long-anticipated barrel-aged beers it'll be releasing for this event are reason enough to gas up the car. Stay warm by the wood stove or stay cool with DJ Frozen Nuts—both will attend. Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery, 30203 NE Benjamin Road, Newberg, wolvesandpeople.com. Noon Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 19-20. Free.
Cautious Clay
Cautious Clay, aka Josh Karpeh, may have only two EPs to his name, but the Brooklyn songwriter has already made a name for himself with vulnerable lyrics and arrangements that artfully mix jazzy instrumentals with digital production. Karpeh's recently released Blood Type rides the wave of delicate, neo-soul crooners like Sampha and Solange, but unlike his contemporaries, Karpeh can bust out flute and saxophone solos, usually with a guitar still strapped around his torso. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 5:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 19. Sold out. 21+.
Yoga With Cats
If you've ever wanted to do cat pose alongside an actual cat, now is your chance. Animal Aid rescue shelter is hosting a yoga class that will also involve some free-prowling felines. Find your center, pet a kitten, and support your local rescue all in one go. The class will be taught by an instructor from Yoga NW. Cats will be provided, but bring your own mat. Animal Aid 5335 SW 42nd Ave. animalaidpdx.org. Noon-1 pm Sunday, Jan. 20. $20.
White River Snowshoe 8k & 4k
If you can walk, you can snowshoe—or so the saying goes. No snowshoe experience is necessary to participate in this event, which is designed for both competitive racers and those who just want to enjoy a day on the mountain. Both the 8k and 4k course will take you through the scenic White River Canyon, but changes may be made to accommodate the weather. Work off those extra holiday pounds gained or just get those endorphins churning during these dark winter days. White River West Sno Park, Mount Hood. xdogevents.com. 10 am-1 pm Sunday, Jan. 20. $30 for 4k, $35 for 8k. All ages.
